Rep. Collins blasts Schiff: 'He's willing to say anything to get at this president'

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., reacted Tuesday night to a Politico report that alleges House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., mischaracterized text message exchange involving former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

"What we're hearing right now is just another line of what we've seen with Schiff all along. He's willing to say anything, do anything, tell anything to get at this president," Collins said on "Hannity." "If it's not a tool, it's just a regular habit of what this man does."

According to Politico, Schiff sent a letter to Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., last week that summarized an exchange between Parnas and Giuliani, saying that Parnas continued trying to arrange a meeting with the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Politico says an unredacted exchange "suggests" Parnas was actually referring to Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma.

Collins ripped Schiff, saying this event further shows how weak the Democrats case is.

"He does not want to come to grips with the truth. The president is the president. He's doing a good job and he [Schiff] wants do anything he can to take him down, "Collins said. "And he just shows the American people how weak the case is and how they're warning other people to do their job for."

During Tuesday's Senate impeachment trial, Schiff stared down President Trump’s lawyers on the Senate floor as they accused him of lying to the American people and denying Trump due process during the impeachment investigation.

Fox News' Marisa Schulz contributed to this report.