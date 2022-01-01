Rep. Cammack slams administration for ‘Where’s Waldo’ approach to border crisis

The immigration crisis at the southern border is only worsening, argues Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., who reiterated on "Fox News Live" Saturday it's due to the Biden administration’s mismanagement.

REP. KAT CAMMACK: This is the Where's Waldo administration. No one can be found. No one wants to take responsibility. You have a border czar and VP Harris who has done close to nothing to stem the flow. You've got Secretary Mayorkas who I personally have questioned three times in congressional hearings, who has said that he thinks they're doing a marvelous job, that the border is secure.

Of course, the data that you just showed again points to the fact that no, the border is not secure, and you cannot have a secure nation unless you have secure borders. And if you don't have secure borders, you're not a safe, sovereign nation. And so what we have here is a crisis. It's a border crisis, as we've all seen throughout the year. And what this administration has done is turn every town in America into a border town…

I think at the end of the day, when you take an oath to the United States Constitution, you have to uphold the laws on the books and border security is national security. The fundamental role of federal government is national security. If the Democrats don't want to get along with us on that, then that's on them. But when we have the majority, we will be passing this legislation, sending it to the president's desk. And if he chooses to veto it, then that is on his hands. We know that he is a trafficker in chief. He is leading the trafficking cycle for these cartels.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: