MSNBC’s Maddow: Trump’s vow to fight election results feels ‘laughable’, ‘pitiful’, and ‘irrelevant’

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow didn't let coronavirus-induced isolation stop her from spiking the football after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was projected to defeat President Trump on Saturday.

Maddow, who has been among Trump’s most vocal critics, is quarantining at home after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Rachel Maddow Show" host joined MSNBC remotely to offer her thoughts on Saturday shortly after the networks, including Fox News, projected that Biden would win the state of Nevada and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, giving the former vice president the electoral votes he needs to win the White House.

ELECTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES: FOX NEWS PROJECTS BIDEN WINS PRESIDENCY

Maddow appeared giddy as she explained that she was cleaning her home when she found out the news. Despite Maddow's jubilation at Biden's victory, it doesn’t appear that Maddow plans to move on from her nonstop criticism of Trump anytime soon.

Trump has promised to challenge the results, urging “full transparency into all vote counting and election certification.” Maddow insisted to fellow MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell that she knew all along that Trump would challenge the results if the election didn’t go his way. However, her reaction was different than she expected.

“We’re seeing the president say that Biden hasn’t won, and he secretly won by a lot, by some magic means that we can’t understand," Maddow said. "But there is a great distance, for me, between what I expected to be the impact of those words form the president and what they feel like today.

“I thought it would be scary or, at least, it would feel like it would sort of shake the foundations of the republic a little bit for the incumbent president, who is still the commander in chief of the military, who still commands the executive branch of the United States government, for him to defy an election result and say, ‘No, no, no, I’m still president,” Maddow added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Now Trump is in fact doing it, with Biden as president -elect, and it just feels laughable, it feels small and pitiful and irrelevant.”

On an unrelated note, Maddow said she has tested negative for the coronavirus.