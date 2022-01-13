Carol Swain blasts FDA guidance on race-based COVID treatment: 'Harkens back to an America we all rejected'

Dr. Carol Swain rejected Thursday the FDA's guidance for using race when considering treatment options for COVID. On "Fox & Friends First," the distinguished senior fellow for constitutional studies at the Texas Public Policy Foundation said the policy "harkens back to an America that we all rejected."

CAROL SWAIN: It harkens back to an America that we all rejected with the civil rights movement, and that would be the America that discriminated against people because of the color of their skin, the color of one's skin, their race, their sex. These are immutable characteristics. They cannot be changed. People are born that way, and the whole idea that government-sponsored discrimination would return with a vengeance in 2021 2022. I think it's a backward step for our nation. We should all reject it.

