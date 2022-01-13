Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Carol Swain blasts FDA guidance on race-based COVID treatment: 'Harkens back to an America we all rejected'

Former professor tells 'Fox & Friends First' 'it's a backward step for our nation'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Dr. Carol Swain on using race as a factor in treating COVID: 'This harkens back to an America we all rejected Video

Dr. Carol Swain on using race as a factor in treating COVID: 'This harkens back to an America we all rejected

Texas Public Policy Foundation Senior Fellow Dr. Carol Swain says FDA taking a 'backwards step' by using race when considering COVID treatment.

Dr. Carol Swain rejected Thursday the FDA's guidance for using race when considering treatment options for COVID. On "Fox & Friends First," the distinguished senior fellow for constitutional studies at the Texas Public Policy Foundation said the policy "harkens back to an America that we all rejected."

CRT AND COVID POLICIES IN VIRGINIA SPARK HUGE JUMP IN HOMESCHOOLING

CAROL SWAIN: It harkens back to an America that we all rejected with the civil rights movement, and that would be the America that discriminated against people because of the color of their skin, the color of one's skin, their race, their sex. These are immutable characteristics. They cannot be changed. People are born that way, and the whole idea that government-sponsored discrimination would return with a vengeance in 2021 2022. I think it's a backward step for our nation. We should all reject it.

WATCH TODD PIRO'S FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Dr. Carol Swain calls prioritizing race for COVID treatments 'reprehensible' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.