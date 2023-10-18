Quentin Tarantino visited Israeli troops in Israel to ‘boost IDF morale’: ‘Bright moment during dark time’

Longtime Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino traveled to Israel last week to visit with IDF soldiers following the deadly Hamas attacks that killed more than 1,300 people in the country.

The "Pulp Fiction" and "Django Unchained" filmmaker traveled to Israeli military bases in southern Israel just ahead of Israel’s planned ground invasion of Gaza to eliminate the Hamas terrorists that planned and executed the attack.

Several Israeli social media accounts captured scenes of the director meeting with troops and locals while touring the bases.

RASHIDA TLAIB'S TOP CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISER ACCUSES ISRAEL OF WANTING TO ETHNICALLY ‘CLEANSE’ PALESTINIANS

The X account for "Israel War Room" published a photo of Tarantino last Friday posing with more than a dozen IDF members in front of a combat helicopter at an Israeli base.

The account captioned the post, stating, "#BREAKING: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF morale."

Israeli non-profit organization "Stand With Us" shared a photo of the 60-year-old director posing with a happy Israeli fan to its Instagram account, calling his visit a "bright moment during a dark time."

The post described Tarantino’s tour of the country, stating, "Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino showed his solidarity with the Israeli people by making a surprise visit to southern Israel, which has been completely devastated by Hamas' ongoing terror war. There, he toured military bases and mingled with soldiers and residents, igniting a social media frenzy of selfies and videos."

"What a beautiful way to show support," Stand With Us added.

A video of Tarantino embracing that same fan was shared on an Israeli TikTok account last week, acquiring almost 300,000 views.

I'M A PROUD DEMOCRAT. MY PARTY HAS AN ANTISEMITISM PROBLEM

Tarantino has been living in Tel Aviv for the past four years with his wife, Israeli singer Daniella Pick. The director has been married to Pick since 2018, almost ten years after meeting her while doing a promotional tour in the country for his film, "Inglorious Basterds."

Just last year, Tarantino welcomed the birth of his daughter while living in the major Israeli city.

In previous interviews, the "Reservoir Dogs" director praised living in the country.

"I love the country, and the people are really nice, very nice to me, and they seem excited that I’m here," he has said. He also described the city as being like L.A., with "magnificent restaurants, cool bars, cool clubs."

Tarantino's team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP