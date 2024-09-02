Puerto Rican musicians bring star power, endorse Trump: ‘Best president the world has seen’

Puerto Rican musicians Anuel AA and Justin Quiles attended former President Trump’s latest Pennsylvania rally, labeling the GOP candidate "the best president the world has seen."



The 45th President of the United States introduced the reggaeton stars as "musical legends," adding that "every Puerto Rican is going to vote for Trump."



Both of the Caribbean idols walked on stage sporting red MAGA hats. Anuel addressed the rally saying, "I’m from Puerto Rico, and since Trump hasn’t been around, it’s not a secret we’ve been going through a lot as a country. Biden always promised [and] promised – a lot of politicians promised through the years. All of us know … the best president the world has seen, this country has ever seen – his name is President Trump ."

The 31-year-old from Carolina, Puerto Rico, continued, "All my Puerto Ricans, let’s stay united. Let’s vote for Trump. I personally spoke with him, he wants to help Puerto Rico grow and succeed as a country."

The rapper and singer added, "He wants to keep helping Latinos in the U.S. Let’s keep doing things the right way and let’s make America great again."



Quiles, a Connecticut-born Latin music star, followed suit behind Anuel’s words.

"Mr. President, above all, I like you because, I’ve always said this, you’re not a puppet. I back you because I feel you’re the most honest president we ever had," the 34-year-old said.



"A lot of Latinos, we stand strong next to President Trump. Thank you for sharing how important building Puerto Rico up again is, and not just Puerto Rico — let’s make America great again!"

Former President Trump thanked both artists for their "great" speeches with a handshake before they walked offstage to a cacophony of cheers from the crowd.

While other rappers have offered various levels of support for Trump, the appearance of the U.S. territory musicians marks the first time any major Latin artist has supported Trump at a rally this election season.

Both reggaeton stars shared stories of the event on Instagram.



Quiles posted a selfie with Trump while holding a MAGA hat. The former president held a white baseball cap with the words "Make Puerto Rico Great Again" stitched in black.