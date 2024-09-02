Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Puerto Rican musicians bring star power, endorse Trump: ‘Best president the world has seen’

Anuel AA and Justin Quiles 'stand strong next to former President Trump'

By Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi Fox News
Published
close
Puerto Rican rappers call Trump 'the best president the world has seen' Video

Puerto Rican rappers call Trump 'the best president the world has seen'

Puerto Rican musicians Anuel AA and Justin Quiles showed their support for former President Trump at a Pennsylvania rally last week.

Puerto Rican musicians Anuel AA and Justin Quiles attended former President Trump’s latest Pennsylvania rally, labeling the GOP candidate "the best president the world has seen."

The 45th President of the United States introduced the reggaeton stars as "musical legends," adding that "every Puerto Rican is going to vote for Trump."

Both of the Caribbean idols walked on stage sporting red MAGA hats. Anuel addressed the rally saying, "I’m from Puerto Rico, and since Trump hasn’t been around, it’s not a secret we’ve been going through a lot as a country. Biden always promised [and] promised – a lot of politicians promised through the years. All of us know … the best president the world has seen, this country has ever seen – his name is President Trump."

MARGIN OF ERROR RACE BETWEEN HARRIS AND TRUMP AS 2024 ELECTION ENTERS FINAL STRETCH

three men standing on stage behind podium

JOHNSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 30: Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA (L) joins Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial on August 30, 2024 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. ((Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images))

The 31-year-old from Carolina, Puerto Rico, continued, "All my Puerto Ricans, let’s stay united. Let’s vote for Trump. I personally spoke with him, he wants to help Puerto Rico grow and succeed as a country."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The rapper and singer added, "He wants to keep helping Latinos in the U.S. Let’s keep doing things the right way and let’s make America great again."

Quiles, a Connecticut-born Latin music star, followed suit behind Anuel’s words. 

WITH 4 DAYS UNTIL VOTING STARTS, 'ELECTION SEASON' KICKS OFF SOONER THAN YOU THINK

man sitting behind podcast microphone, smiling with black baseball cap on

Justin Quiles visits SiriusXM Studios on July 16, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Getty Images)

"Mr. President, above all, I like you because, I’ve always said this, you’re not a puppet. I back you because I feel you’re the most honest president we ever had," the 34-year-old said. 

"A lot of Latinos, we stand strong next to President Trump. Thank you for sharing how important building Puerto Rico up again is, and not just Puerto Rico — let’s make America great again!" 

Former President Trump thanked both artists for their "great" speeches with a handshake before they walked offstage to a cacophony of cheers from the crowd. 

While other rappers have offered various levels of support for Trump, the appearance of the U.S. territory musicians marks the first time any major Latin artist has supported Trump at a rally this election season. 

two men seated courtside at NBA game shaking hands, laughing

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 16: Assistant Coach 50 Cent and Anuel AA #27 of Team Shannon during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday, February 16, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.  ((Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images))

Both reggaeton stars shared stories of the event on Instagram. 

Quiles posted a selfie with Trump while holding a MAGA hat. The former president held a white baseball cap with the words "Make Puerto Rico Great Again" stitched in black.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi is a freelance production assistant at Fox News Digital.