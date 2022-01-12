Progressive new Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's practices are almost textbook anti-Democratic: Trey Gowdy

Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy ripped the controversial decisions of new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and reflected on the potential consequences of progressive ideology on law and justice on the latest episode of "The Trey Gowdy Podcast" on Fox News Radio.

TREY GOWDY: New York passes laws [that say] you can't rob someone with a weapon, you can't take something that belongs to someone else. If you do, it's a crime, and you can be put in jail for, let's say, hypothetically, five years and 20 years. I'm making up the punishment because I don't know the punishment in New York, but it doesn't matter what the law is in New York because the new top law enforcement officer has decided he's not going to follow it. That is almost the textbook definition for anti-Democrat: Have one person substitute his or her will for that of the people, as expressed in a duly enacted law.

This new D.A. will decide which laws to enforce and which ones not to, which cases to plead down or plea bargain, to reduce or dismiss. He will plead them down to avoid prison time, which makes a mockery of the law and the elements of the offense as passed by – wait, hang on, are you ready? – as passed by democracy. The media will accuse others of being anti-democratic. That is their argument, even against the Electoral College. But I wonder what they call it when a prosecutor decides to ignore laws passed by legislative bodies and then, also in the same memo, eliminates the role for the police, juries, and judges. Is that anti-democratic? When you have a memo that obviates the entire criminal code, is that anti-democratic?

MANHATTAN'S DA 'REIMAGINES' CRIMES BUT EVEN SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIORS WILL TIRE OF BEING VICTIMIZED

That doesn't even address the practical implications of this new so-called progressive policy of coddling people who rob, assault, and threaten others. And if you're interested in a practical implication, why would the police arrest anyone who isn't going to be prosecuted? Why should or would the police risk their lives, risk being sued, to investigate crimes and effectuate arrest if they know the prosecutor is either going to reduce it to probation or dismiss it outright? Why would you do that?

CRITICS CLAIM MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY ALVIN BRAGG WOULD LET CRIMINALS OFF THE HOOK

This is unfortunately just the most recent – not only, just the most recent – example of the so-called progressive prosecutors reforming a system that they actually really don't even believe in. In Houston, Texas, people are being killed by suspected killers who are out on bond. How progressive do you think that is? Or how about this? How progressive do you think this is? People accused of capital murder – which is, of course, murder for which you can be put to death – being released from jail pending trial so they can kill more people? Does that sound progressive to you?

And the great tragedy is [that] it hurts the people most likely to be victimized, which is often communities of color and those who don't live behind gates or have security details. These hug-a-thug, soft-on-crime policies, unfortunately, have real-world consequences for people who can't afford their own security force. Not only are more people victimized and killed, but these prosecutors are trying to change the law with a memo. And that is about as anti-democratic as anything I can possibly conjure.

