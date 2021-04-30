Larry Kudlow on professor's 'absolutely nutty' scolding of student who defended police officers

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to respond to a viral video of a California professor scolding a student for calling police officers "heroes." The incident reportedly took place at Cypress College in Southern California, as the professor insisted she would not feel safe calling police to her home.

LARRY KUDLOW: This is the kind of nutty, crazy people stuff that we've been hearing in the last couple of years. It's absolutely nutty. I don't know Cypress College; I think the kid did a very good job. I think the teacher is loony left. You know, this is loony left stuff that's going around and passing for education.

And here's the good news. I like to be a little optimistic. I see parents rebelling against this kind of cancel culture, left-wing garbage that's being sold in high schools, and fancy prep schools and even colleges now.

I see a revolt brewing, because the teacher does not represent America, does not represent the beliefs and ideals and values of America. And we have to defend the cops.

The minority community's best friend is good policing, and we must never forget that. And that's why the cops are so important to defend. And we see it here in New York City big-time, and it's got to change.