Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A California professor, who is no stranger to controversial opinions, speculated that it might be racist to be a Taylor Swift fan.

"Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?" Melina Abdullah posted to X on Super Bowl Sunday.

Abdullah, a professor of Pan-African Studies at Cal State University Los Angeles, is a self-described "#BlackLivesMatter organizer, Pan-Africanist, Hip Hop scholar, daughter of God, womanist, truth-teller, mama," according to her post on X. She is also listed as a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter’s Los Angeles chapter and co-director of the activist wing of the advocacy organization, Black Lives Matter Grassroots.

When one user asked her to elaborate on her opinion she replied: "I said FEEL, not think. Kind of like that feeling I get when there are too many American flags." In the same post someone commented that "Literally everything is racist." Abdullah responded "Indeed!"

LAWYER OF STUDENT TRACKING TAYLOR SWIFT'S JET SAYS CLIENT WON'T ‘BUCKLE’ AFTER STAR ORDERS HIM TO STOP

A few hours later, she followed up in another post on X after the Kansas City Chiefs had won the game: "Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?!?! Booooooo!!!! #SuperBowl."

"Folks think they’re attacking me by asking why I think everything is racist…I’m not offended. Virtually everything is racist," she wrote in another post addressing the attention she received from her previous posts.

Fox News Digital reached out to Abdullah for additional comment. This story will be updated with any reply.

She has previously shared controversial opinions on Twitter. In 2022, she told white people they weren't welcome to Juneteenth celebrations.

"Attention white people… Please don’t ask if you can come to the cookout… #Juneteenth is freedom day for Black folks," she posted to Twitter in June 2022. "It should be #Reparations day for white folks."

In December 2021, two days before Jussie Smollet was found guilty of staging a fake hate crime, she argued for his innocence.

TAYLOR SWIFT SELLS ONE OF HER $40M PRIVATE JETS AMID THREATS TO SUE COLLEGE STUDENT WHO TRACKS HER EMISSIONS

"In our commitment to abolition, we can never believe police, especially the Chicago Police Department (CPD) over Jussie Smollett, a Black man who has been courageously present, visible, and vocal in the struggle for Black freedom. While policing at-large is an irredeemable institution, CPD is notorious for its long and deep history of corruption, racism, and brutality," she wrote in a statement on the Black Lives Matter website.

The actor claimed that in 2019 he was attacked by two white men screaming "This is MAGA country" in the middle of the night in Chicago. In December of 2021, he was found guilty of falsely reporting a hate crime.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2017, at a conference on intersectionality and discrimination, Abdullah said today's police officers are the "slave catchers" of yesteryear: "You literally have a target on your back. That is what policing was founded on and that is what it evolved out of," according to reporting by The College Fix.