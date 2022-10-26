Pro-life Democrat brings smackdown after Dr. Phil audience member compares pregnancy to cancer

Pro-life State Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-La., brought the smackdown on pro-abortion arguments on Dr. Phil Wednesday, while an audience member compared pregnancy to cancer.

Jackson was on the show as part of an abortion discussion that had several speakers with views from across the spectrum. She responded to one abortion support by saying, "When you said we’re forcing pregnancy—and I’ve heard that on the stage, the truth is this, we’re not forcing pregnancy."

She added, "We’re forcing adults to be responsible, which means responsibility for your actions."

That's when an audience member compared becoming pregnant with getting lung cancer from smoking cigarettes.

MORE THAN 100 PRO-LIFE ORGS, CHURCHES ATTACKED SINCE DOBBS LEAK

"If that’s what we’re going to say, is that ‘you have to face the consequence,’ then someone who develops lung cancer from smoking, knowing there’s a risk, should not be treated," the audience member argued, comparing abortion to the treatment of cancer. "Though, that is medical treatment. Abortion is health care."

Later in the episode, Jackson condemned the current framing of the entire abortion conversation where the killing of one’s unborn is promoted as a means to escape financial strife, especially for minority women.

"When I hear people saying, to the point of nine months, a healthy baby can be aborted—and then let me tell you what’s most offensive to me, Dr. Phil, is when I hear people say that for Black and Brown women, the remedy to them living in poverty is abortion," she said. "Then, to me, we perpetuate the racism that we faced for years."

RAISING PRO-LIFE KIDS IN A PRO-CHOICE CULTURE IN AMERICA: 'IT ALL BEGINS IN THE HOME,' SAY ACTIVISTS

"I keep hearing as a Black or Brown woman, when I’m sitting in poverty, the answer to my poverty is not to expand my family," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Right to Life League vice-president of legal affairs Susan Smith agreed, "That is exactly what Margaret Sanger used to say long ago."