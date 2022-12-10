Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Pro-gun control White House traded world's biggest gun trafficker to war-torn Russia: Former DEA Director

Putin has a 'new tool' for corrupt leaders to take Americans hostage, Derek Maltz argues

By Kayla Bailey | Fox News
close
Viktor Bout release 'shows the world another weakness' of the US: Derek Maltz Video

Viktor Bout release 'shows the world another weakness' of the US: Derek Maltz

Former DEA Special Ops Director Derek Maltz joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the release of Viktor Bout and what the trade means for foreign policy.

Former DEA Special Operation Director Derek Maltz, who was involved in Viktor Bout's capture, slammed the White House for their "ironic" prisoner swap, arguing that it's "disgusting" for the Biden administration to tout gun control but also celebrate the release of the world's biggest gun trafficker back to Putin's arsenal. 

The announcement for the controversial exchange came on Thursday, and just a few hours later, WNBA star Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout were boarding their respective planes back to their home country. 

BRITTNEY GRINER RELEASED FROM RUSSIAN PRISON IN SWAP FOR CONVICTED ARMS DEALER

"Putin has just established a new tool for corrupt leaders around the world that can hold Americans hostage because they know, and they will take advantage of the weakness of our policies in America. We're going soft on criminals, and we're not being supportive of global security issues. And law enforcement is being put on the side," Maltz said on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

BANGKOK, THAILAND - JULY 28: Viktor Bout sits inside a detention cell at Bangkok Supreme Court on July 28, 2008, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Chumsak Kanoknan/ Getty Images)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - JULY 28: Viktor Bout sits inside a detention cell at Bangkok Supreme Court on July 28, 2008, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Chumsak Kanoknan/ Getty Images) (Photo by Chumsak Kanoknan/ Getty Images)

The former DEA Special Operation director attacked what he saw as a hypocritical narrative behind the Griner-Bout trade, arguing that White House policies do not accurately align with the political views that they so strongly support. 

"The Biden administration is pro-gun control every time there's a shooting. Gun control. Gun control. Now, we just released the biggest trafficker that I've ever heard of in the world back to Russia in the middle of a war where they're killing all these innocent people in Ukraine. How ironic and how disgusting is that?" Waltz argued. 

Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout was only deal Russians would take: John Kirby Video

Maltz discussed the DEA's complex operation that was devised to capture Bout – a plan supported by the Obama administration, including former Vice President Biden. Maltz claimed that he had never seen such great work in the White House, a victorious feat the former DEA operative sees as completely washed away. 

RUSSIAN STATE TELEVISION MOCKS U.S. FOR BRITTNEY GRINER PRISONER EXCHANGE

"I'm very proud of the DEA efforts because DEA is an agency to investigate drug trafficking. In this case, we help the National Security Council and the government and the country to go after this threat [from Bout], who is responsible for the death of thousands of lives. He was fueling brutal wars and conflicts around the world," the former DEA director said, Saturday. 

"What's really ironic is Joe Biden was the vice president. So he was fully briefed by all of these folks that we met with in the White House and throughout the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, intelligence community. And he should have known what a threat to the world this Viktor Bout was," Maltz continued.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room after her last words, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room after her last words, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Maltz argued that this decision by the Biden administration has exposed new dangers for the U.S.: "It shows the world another weakness of the United States of America, which makes me very sad because I've been in this battle for many years and I love this country, and it's very sad to see this happen." Maltz concluded. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
 

Kayla Bailey is Digital Production Assistant with Fox News.