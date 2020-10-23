Oil company executive claims Biden seeks 'end of our industry,' debate comment 'made that very clear'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden showed he was "very disconnected from the real world" when the Democrat said during Thursday night's debate he would "transition" the American economy away from oil and gas, Double Eagle Energy Holdings CEO Cody Campbell told "The Story" Friday.

"I was disappointed ... I wasn't surprised by it," Campbell told host Martha MacCallum. "What he said last night was consistent with the platform he's carried from the beginning. He has flipped and flopped a lot."

Campbell went on to suggest that Biden has been speaking out of both sides of his mouth on the issue as a way to "trick" voters.

"But really he is after the end of our industry," Campbell went on. "He wants to put an end to our industry and what he said last night made that very clear."

BIDEN PRESSED OVER DEBATE COMMENT THAT HE WOULD 'TRANSITION FROM THE OIL INDUSTRY"

Later in the interview, MacCallum played a clip of George H.W. Bush biographer Jon Meacham saying on MSNBC that Trump "is a product of the anguished nervous White guy's lizard brain."

"I think Trump did himself good with his base tonight," Meacham said in analyzing the debate. "The question for America is how big that base is."

Campbell remarked that Meacham's comments don't mean much to him.

"I think about taking care of our employees and their families," he said. "If that means that I have a lizard brain, then I guess you can chalk me up as an iguana because that's what I am.

"I think a lot of people in this country feel the same way that I do."