Portland hammered by critics after report reveals police didn't stop chaos: 'Where were the social workers?'

Critics were both unsurprised and angered by the latest unchecked criminal activity reported in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday, with many calling it a "normal day" in a liberal-run city that has largely hamstrung its police.

"A crowd of 100 people wreaked havoc in downtown Portland, Oregon – smashing storefront windows, lighting dumpsters on fire and causing at least $500,000 in damage – but police officers didn't stop them," ABC News reported Tuesday.

"So a normal day in Portland," Fox News contributor Guy Benson tweeted.

Last year's protests against police brutality were first spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman, followed by other high-profile, police-involved deaths and incidents. During one interval last summer, Portland weathered over 90 consecutive days of unrest. Additionally, the number of homicides in Portland this year has surpassed its previous annual record of 66 in 1987.

The rise in crime comes after the city's implementation of House Bill 2928, which prohibits police from using tools like pepper spray and rubber bullets for crowd control. The measure does, however, grant an exception for when it appears scenes are escalating into riots and to prevent more violence. The bill has its critics, but Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen told the Associated Press that until they get more clarity on the specifics, his officers "have to follow the most restrictive interpretation of it."

The lawmakers' move was described as dangerous by critics, who observed the Portland police are limited in how they can crack down on crime.

"Where were the social workers?" Stephen Miller quipped in response.

Left-wing media have been accused of adding fuel to the fire when it comes to coverage of the carnage across the country. Last year, when rioters ransacked Kenosha following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, CNN claimed the scenes were "fiery but mostly peaceful." When Ali Veshi told viewers the protests in Minneapolis were not "generally speaking unruly," he was standing in front of a burning building live on TV. Several people called out the media's nagging misleading narrative.

"Where's the CNN breakfast burrito guy?" Greg Pollowitz asked, in reference to CNN correspondent Josh Campbell, who tweeted last September how peaceful the city seemed as he sat outside eating his breakfast in downtown Portland, in another apparent attempt to downplay the violence.

"Good morning from wonderful Portland, where the city is not under siege and buildings are not burning to the ground," Campbell wrote at the time. "I also ate my breakfast burrito outside today and so far haven’t been attacked by shadowy gangs of Antifa commandos."

Portland's decision to limit law enforcement was echoed by other liberal cities, such as Minneapolis, where police morale plummeted in the wake of riots. Records showed that Minneapolis officers had almost immediately stopped conducting traffic stops after the riots and approached fewer individuals considered suspicious because officers considered the tenuous risk/reward ratio of appearing to be too aggressive.