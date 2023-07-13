Popular San Francisco food hall closing as 'drug dealing, public defecation' scare off guests: Report

A popular San Francisco food hall, La Cocina, is closing after some restaurateurs are claiming that the sidewalks outside the hall are too full of drug dealing, public defection and crime to allow for a pleasant experience for guests, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The food hall, located in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco, was supported by a nonprofit that provided assistance primarily to "women from communities of color and immigrant communities." One chef, Wafa Bahloul, an Algerian immigrant, said that the "best solution" was to close down shop, the Chronicle reported.

"[Bahloul] said the sidewalks outside were too dangerous and unpleasant to lure people to dinner as night fell."

The Algerian immigrant also related that her husband "recently witnessed a shooting outside La Cocina. Drug use, drug dealing, public defecation and urination and trash are common sights on the sidewalks outside La Cocina before it opens and after it shuts. During operating hours, the block is mostly clear — but only because La Cocina was spending $275,000 a year on security it couldn’t afford."

The San Francisco Chronicle asked how other businesses could survive if even La Cocina, which was "widely celebrated," including on Forbes and "NBC Nightly News," couldn’t.

Two security guards at La Cocina, Damian Morffet and Ron Haysbert, blamed the food hall’s failure on City Hall and the police department.

"They said when they were growing up, drug dealers and people using drugs felt uncomfortable in public — but now they’re given free rein over public sidewalks while families, kids and people just trying to get lunch are made to feel uncomfortable."

"If the police were consistent with their patrols and efforts, people would come out here at night," Morffet told the San Francisco Chronicle.

"The cops drive by and look, and they don’t do anything," Haysbert said.

The paper noted, "On Tuesday, they said, no one seemed to care when a man dropped his pants and befouled the sidewalk outside La Cocina in a disgusting way, then sauntered off. Despite their efforts to clean the area, it still smelled bad Wednesday, scaring off customers from the marketplace’s parklet, they said."

"This is not the city we grew up in," Morffet said.

The Chronicle also recently reported that San Francisco has become a sanctuary city for open-air drug dealing, allowing some drug dealers to make upwards of $350,000 every year.

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Member Matt Dorsey is asking City Hall to investigate the justice system in the city after a report that some drug dealers make upwards of $350,000 per year, but still are eligible for legal counsel from the Public Defender’s Office.

"Do street-level drug dealers who ‘can make as much as $350,000 a year — or even more if they help run a local operation’ receive taxpayer-funded legal services to defend their criminal cases in San Francisco?" Dorsey asked Tuesday on Twitter.

San Francisco City Hall and the San Francisco Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.