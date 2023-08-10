Politico mocked for 'rolling over for WH' after writing Joe Biden never got 'direct payment'

Politico appeared to delete and update an X post (formally Twitter) about House Oversight Chair James Comer's memo detailing the Biden family’s foreign business dealings, clarifying that the first post contained "incorrect information."

"GOP House Oversight Chair James Comer rolled out a new memo identifying over $20 million in payments from entities or individuals in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan to Biden family members. But the memo doesn't show a direct payment to Joe Biden," Politico's first post, including a link to Politico's "Congress Minutes," read, according to screenshots on X.

However, the outlet wrote in an X thread that they deleted their first post because it contained "incorrect information about the payments detailed in the memo."

"House Oversight Chair James Comer rolled out a new memo detailing foreign payments to Biden family members as part of a sprawling investigation," Politico's updated post on X.

Politico linked to a "Congress Minutes" story about Comer's memo, which contains similar language to Politico's now-deleted post.

The report said that Comer released a memo "on payments made from foreign entities or individuals in Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan to Biden family members."

"But the memo, the third Comer has released so far this year, also doesn’t show a direct payment to Joe Biden. And Oversight Republicans, in the memo, are indicating that they don’t believe they have to," their piece reads.

"The story accurately reflects that Chairman Comer has identified more than $20 million in payments to Biden family members or their associates. The tweet didn’t properly convey that and as such was deleted and corrected for accuracy," a Politico spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

A former White House principal deputy communications director, Kate Berner, reposted Politico's story about the memo, emphasizing the now-deleted line that said the memo didn't show a direct payment to Biden.

Others reacted to Politico's X update and the swift reaction from a former member of the president's communications team.

"Weird, you guys don't say what was inaccurate about it. Good work rolling over for them though," The Spectator's Stephen Miller wrote.

Comer's memo showed bank records purporting to show that Hunter Biden and his business associates received millions in payments from Russian and Kazakhstani oligarchs when his father was vice president.

"Then-Vice President Biden met—in person, for significant periods of time—with those individuals or their representatives," the memo states. "Then-Vice President Biden joined approximately 20 phone calls on speakerphone with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates and attended dinners with foreign oligarchs who paid huge sums of money to Hunter Biden. Joe Biden, ‘the brand,’ was the only product the Bidens sold."

The memo provides screenshots of redacted bank records, says millions in payments came from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, as well as Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina and Kazakhstani oligarch Kenes Rakishev, and that then-Vice President Biden attended dinners with Baturina, Rakishev and a representative from Burisma.

