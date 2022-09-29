Planned Parenthood doctor's 'men can have pregnancies' line roasted on Twitter: ‘Ridiculous evil ideology’

Social media users mocked Planned Parenthood Dr. Bhavik Kumar for arguing that "men can have pregnancies" during Thursday’s House hearing.

Democrats called for a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing to discuss how recent abortion restrictions could harm patients. During the questioning, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., asked Kumar, who works as a Medical Director for Primary and Trans Care, whether a man can get pregnant.

"Men can have pregnancies, especially trans men," Kumar answered.

Clyde asked, "So are you saying that a biological female who identifies as a man and therefore becomes pregnant is, quote, a man? Is that what you’re saying?"

"Somebody with a uterus may have the capability of becoming pregnant, whether they’re a woman or a man," Dr. Kumar responded.

Twitter users attacked Kumar’s wording along with the insistence that men are capable of being pregnant.

"This is now a mainstream position among Democratic politicians. If you think it's crazy, vote Republican this fall," Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton tweeted.

"Ridiculous evil ideology," radio host Bruce Hooley wrote.

Content creator Alex Griswold joked, "As worded this is amusing."

Daily Caller news editor Grayson Quay, wrote, "ESPECIALLY trans men."

Rep. Chip Roy's, R-Texas, communications director Nate Madden tweeted, "’A time is coming when men will go mad, and when they see someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, "You are mad; you are not like us."― St. Antony the Great.’"

Clyde later condemned Kumar’s comments for claiming that men as well as women can become pregnant.

"That is not a man, and the vast majority of the world considers that to be a woman because there are biological differences between men and women," Clyde said. "I mean, clearly, any high school biology class teaches that men and women have different chromosomes. Females are XX chromosome and males are XY chromosome. I can’t believe it’s necessary to say this, but men cannot get pregnant and cannot give birth regardless of how they identify themselves."

During the same hearing, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., notably argued that abortion should be seen as an economic issue and "forcing" women to give birth is a form of economic conscription.

"Forcing poor and working-class people to give birth against their will, against their consent, against their ability to provide for themselves or a child, is a profound economic issue and it’s certainly a way to keep a workforce basically conscripted to large-scale employers and to employers to work more against their will, to take second and third jobs against their desire and their own autonomy," she said.

Fox News’ Peter Kasperowicz contributed to this report.