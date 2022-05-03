Pirro: Supreme Court leak best way to 'gin up the left' to avert Democratic 'bloodbath' in midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court decision appearing to overturn Roe v. Wade precedent, Judge Jeanine Pirro said there is no better way to "gin up" left-wing activism in support of Democrats in time for the midterm elections.

Pirro noted that until the leak late Monday, Democrats were cruising toward an electoral massacre in November that many predict will return Congress to Republican hands.

"I'll tell you what's so interesting about this – if they wanted to gin up the left, who was in for an alleged bloodbath in November by the Republicans, there is no better way to do it then with Roe v. Wade," she said on "The Five" Tuesday.

"Whoever leaked it did something that is unheard of in American history," Pirro added. "You just don't leak a decision by any judge, let alone a Supreme Court justice."

CHIEF JUSTICE ROBERTS DIRECTS MARSHAL TO PROBE LEAK

Pirro added that the high court is a unique place where even ideologically opposed justices like the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia were famously good friends. Therefore, she said, the leak is an egregious breach of that decorum.

"We have to find out who the person (leaker) is and charge them with a crime. I don't know what the crime would be, whether it's some kind of fraud on government property," she added.

Turning to outrage from the left, Pirro called on an emotional Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. to "pass a law" if he disagrees with the potential ruling. Schumer said on the Senate floor that Tuesday has been "a dark and disturbing morning for America."

"The Five" noted those sentiments were echoed by a montage of other Democrats, including Washington Sen. Patty Murray, who called it a "five-alarm fire."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., demanded an end to the 60-vote filibuster precedent, while Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin warned of impending "handmaid's tale-type, anti-feminist regulation."

During remarks in Camp Springs, Md., President Biden focused more on the potential ruling than the leak, saying if the document's sentiment holds, "it's really quite a radical decision."

On "The Five," Pirro added that the draft decision, if it holds, doesn't outlaw abortion but simply leaves it up to various state legislatures to make their own laws.

"All it says is we're saying it's not a constitutional right," she said.