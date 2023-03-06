Piers Morgan eviscerates Harry and Meghan for silence on King Charles coronation: 'Absolutely revolting'

Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on FOX Nation, sounded off on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their reaction after being invited to King Charles III's coronation. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Morgan said the two may attend the event only in order to profit from it in any upcoming books or documentaries.

PRINCE HARRY APOLOGY ‘DEMANDS’ FROM KING CHARLES, PRINCE WILLIAM BEFORE CORONATION ARE ‘DELUSIONAL’: EXPERTS

PIERS MORGAN: Charles has been magnanimous. He's invited them to the coronation, but they've reacted exactly how I knew they would react. They haven't been gracious and gone, 'Wow, thank you. That's really big of you, Dad.' No, they said, 'Yeah, we've had the invitation, and we'll think about our decision.' Think about that. 'Our decision.' These two little upstarts living in their California mansion are going to make their grand decision whether to attend the coronation of Britain's new monarch. … For all [Harry's] moaning about his father, Charles has bankrolled this little ratbag for the last 15 years. Literally bankrolled him, giving him millions and millions and millions of pounds, and now he has the gall to turn around and say, 'My father's awful, the monarchy's awful. Everything about this is terrible. They treat my wife terribly. But we want to be at the coronation.' And you know why? They want to be at the coronation so they can milk it for future material for the next Netflix documentary, the next book, or whatever it may be to line their own pockets. They want their royal cake, and they want to eat it. And I find it absolutely revolting.

King Charles III is attempting to bring his family together once again despite ongoing tension in the monarchy. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were extended an invitation to His Majesty's coronation in May, according to the Sunday Times.

It's unclear if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the ceremony.

Charles will be formally crowned on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey, nearly nine months after he ascended the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

May 6 is a particularly important date for Prince Harry and Meghan as the day coincides with their son Archie's fourth birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed themselves from royal responsibilities in January 2020 and moved to Canada before settling in Southern California .

