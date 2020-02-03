Dems on Twitter are 'more liberal,' less likely to seek compromise, poll shows

A recent poll suggests that Democrats on Twitter are more liberal and less willing to make compromises across the aisle, compared to Democrats who don't use Twitter.

The Pew Research Center survey showed that 56 percent of Democrats who used Twitter said they were either "liberal" or "very liberal" while 38 percent considered themselves "moderate." In contrast, 41 percent of Democrats who didn't use the platform described themselves as "liberal" or "very liberal" while nearly half of them -- 49 percent -- said they're "moderate." The poll results were released late last week.

When the polled Democrats were asked about potential compromises with Republicans, the results showed a significant split.

Some 45 percent of Democrats on Twitter said they wanted their party's presidential nominee to push for their preferred policies "even if it makes it harder to get things done" rather than focus on bipartisan compromise, while 54 percent of Democrats on the social media platform said finding common ground was more important.

Meanwhile, a whopping 65 percent of Democrats not active on Twitter said compromise was more important; only 34 percent said they wanted their nominee to focus more on their preferred liberal policies.

Among preferred candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was the most popular among Twitter-friendly Democrats with 29 percent while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., polled in second with 21 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden came in third with 15 percent support.

However, the preferences were virtually flipped for Democrats not on Twitter. In that group, Biden led with 26 percent while Sanders polled in second with 22 percent and Warren came in third with 13 percent.

All the other candidates had single-digit support among the polled Democrats.