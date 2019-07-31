Pete Buttigieg pushes back on GOP critics: They're saying Americans are a 'bunch of crazy socialists'

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg scoffed Wednesday at Republicans who continually call Democrats "socialists."

The 2020 Democratic hopeful was asked on "Morning Joe" where he sees himself on the "spectrum" between the progressive and moderate wings of the party following Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate.

He responded that he's a "progressive," but argued that a majority of Americans agree with his views on gun control, universal health care and a higher minimum wage.

"If we are crazy socialists, then they’re saying the American people are a bunch of crazy socialists. It’s time to put those labels to bed, talk about what we’re actually going to do for the American people and when we do, it turns out voters are with us. Which is exactly why the president needs us to be talking about his latest outrage, rather than about the impact we’re going to have on your life when we get elected," he said, referring to a tweet about him by Trump campaign official Mercedes Schlapp.

Buttigieg said Democrats should talk about the impact their policies will have, claiming the current administration is "running the country for the benefit of themselves and their friends."

He was also asked by analyst Mike Barnicle about how close Trump is coming to "igniting" the flames of racism. Barnicle said "race sits in the American living room like a keg of dynamite off to the side waiting for a single spark."

Buttigieg said Trump's rhetoric is "extremely dangerous," and white supremacy remains an "enormous problem," along with issues involving "systemic racism."

"We will not have actually resolved this issue until we come to the day when your race has absolutely no bearing in predicting your life expectancy, predicting your wealth or income, predicting how you're going to interact with law enforcement," he said.