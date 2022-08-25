Personal finance expert rips Biden's student loan handouts: We need reform, not 'forgiveness'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

University of San Diego professor Dan Roccato slammed the Biden administration Thursday for the student loan handout plan, saying Americans don't need the government to "rescue" them. Roccato joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the handouts, warning consumers need to further analyze the "investment" portion of attending college instead of "waiting for a government bailout."

STRATEGISTS WARN OF MIDTERM RAMIFICATIONS AFTER BIDEN ANNOUNCES $300 BILLION STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT

DAN ROCCATO: Americans are the best consumers on the planet. We spend days looking at the ingredients in our Mini-Wheats. We don't spend enough time, as you said, focused on return on investment when it comes to what is arguably one of the largest investments we'll ever make, college. College is a great way for us as a society to advance. There's no question the value of higher education is undisputed. But we as shoppers, we as consumers, we as families need to do a better job to understand that value and figure out ways to pay for it beyond just waiting for a government bailout. Smart families do this all the time around the kitchen table. We don't need the federal government to come in and rescue us. What we need is a reform of the system. We need fixing the system, not necessarily forgiveness.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW: