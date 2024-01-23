Pennsylvania woman charged with torturing and killing chickens, rabbits, other animals for YouTube likes

Editor's Note: This article contains graphic depictions of animal torture.

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty by "torturing a chicken, a pigeon, a rabbit and frogs" and other animals for attention on social media, according to a media report.

28-year-old Anigar Monsee, who lives in the township of Upper Darby, ran a YouTube account called "Motheranddaughter" which reportedly showed a "scantily-clad woman torturing rabbits, chickens, frogs and pigeons by slowly disemboweling and otherwise mutilating the animals while still alive, and/or by severing the struggling and screaming animals’ necks with a dull knife over the course of several minutes," The Delaware County Daily Times reported Monday.

"The channel has over 20,000 subscribers and had been viewed over 1,800 times as of Monday," the outlet reported.

UPENN, WHICH HOSTS BIDEN'S THINK TANK, SEES CHINESE DONATIONS SOAR, INCLUDING FROM CCP-LINKED SOURCES

Most videos were extremely violent, with Monsee carving, maiming and killing animals on camera while she sang and did other actions to entertain viewers, the report said.

At times the videos had sexualized comments, The Delaware County Times wrote, and revealed an active online community with chat moderators and fans discussing requests.

But other videos were more personal in nature, including one posted in November that features the woman "leading viewers on a tour through her new home during which a house number could be seen on the front door as well as identifying street markings from Marshal Road in Upper Darby."

"On Friday detectives went to that apartment and interviewed Monsee who identified herself as the woman on the video." Police confirmed the kitchen in the apartment was identical to the kitchen in one of her videos.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) reportedly tipped off local authorities after the organization received complaints about Monsee's violent YouTube channel.

PENNSYLVANIA BOY FATALLY SHOOTS DAD, SAVING FAMILY FROM HIS VIOLENT ARMED RAMPAGE: AUTHORITIES

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said the allegations of the case were disturbing.

"It’s just barbaric. It’s inhumane that someone could do that," Bernhardt said. "She’s going to answer to all four of the incidents. Detectives looked into it and charged her. Hopefully it will send a message that this is cruelty."

Bernhardt added that it was especially concerning that someone like Monsee was "soliciting" content like this and that people online are "encouraging this."

Monsee was later charged for all four incidents, the outlet revealed.

Monsee was arraigned on a $200,000 bail and is currently being held in Delaware County prison in advance of a Feb. 5 preliminary hearing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Upper Darby Township Police Department and PETA did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.