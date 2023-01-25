Expand / Collapse search
Pelosi slammed for selling Google stocks right before DOJ announced antitrust suit: 'Convenient timing'

One Republican lawmaker commented that the trade 'tells you exactly how she became worth $200+ million on a government salary'

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was slammed on Twitter Wednesday after it was reported that she sold 30,000 shares of Alphabet, Google's parent company, one month before the Department of Justice announced an antitrust investigation lawsuit against the tech giant. 

Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 28, 2022, Pelosi reported three separate transactions of selling Google stock which was first reported by the Washington Free Beacon. Each of the transactions included the sale of 10,000 shares of Alphabet and involved an amount between $500,001 and $1,000,000 and yielded capital gains of more than $200 — although it's unclear how large the profit was. 

On Tuesday, the DOJ and eight states announced a lawsuit against Google, which alleges the tech giant had a monopoly over internet search traffic and took anticompetitive action. 

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks from the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol Building on November 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. Pelosi spoke on the future of her leadership plans in the House of Representatives and said she will not seek a leadership role in the upcoming Congress

Many accused the San Francisco lawmaker of engaging in insider trading. 

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted "Pelosi selling off millions in Google stock weeks before the DOJ filed a lawsuit against them tells you exactly how she became worth $200+ million on a government salary."

"Nancy Pelosi sold millions in Google stock a month ago. I’m sure it’s just one giant coincidence that she sold right before the DOJ filed a lawsuit against Google," Robby Starbuck, a conservative writer, tweeted.

Google was never officially put in charge of the content Americans consume, so Republican National Committee Finance Chair Todd Ricketts wants to provide an alternative. 

"Convenient Timing: Pelosi Sold $3 Million of Google Stock Weeks Before DOJ Launched Antitrust Probe," Joe Gabriel Simonson, a reporter for the Washington Free Beacon, tweeted

"You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to wonder how Nancy Pelosi knew to sell off $3 million of her Google stock 4 WEEKS before the DOJ opened their tech monopoly lawsuit against them," James Bradley, a veteran and conservative activist, tweeted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called journalists "guardians of Democracy" on Thursday during her last formal press conference before giving up the gavel. 

Pelosi and her husband faced public scrutiny last year after they traded between $1 million and $5 million of semiconductor stocks days before Congress passed legislation that would provide $52 million to the industry. On Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced the PELOSI Act, which would ban members of Congress from trading in the stock market.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 