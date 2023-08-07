Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

PBS interviews ‘climate psychology therapist’ about handling anxiety from climate change

One suggested solution is for individuals to find local 'climate cafés' or therapists in a 'climate aware therapist directory'

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
close
PBS hosts climate psychology therapist to talk about climate anxiety Video

PBS hosts climate psychology therapist to talk about climate anxiety

A PBS segment spoke about people who suffer from debilitating anxiety of the future of the planet amid climate change.

PBS NewsHour hosted "climate psychology therapist" Leslie Davenport to discuss how some people have daily anxiety about climate change.

PBS host John Yang painted a grim picture of the world as one of "triple digit temperatures for days on end, smoke from record setting wildfires fouling the air, warming oceans, bleaching coral reefs" and claimed that many as a result are feeling an "overwhelming sense of despair" psychologists call "climate anxiety."

After speaking with guests, who described frequent concerns about the climate and even panic attacks during mundane moments, he brought in Davenport. She claimed this concern about the future of the planet is entirely justified, even if it may be interfering with their lives to the point they need therapy.

Climate therapist

PBS NewsHour hosted "climate psychology therapist" Leslie Davenport to discuss how some people have daily anxiety about the environment.

BIDEN ADMIN QUIETLY SETTLES WITH ECO GROUPS TO RESTRICT OIL DRILLING IN GULF OF MEXICO

Davenport describes herself on her website as a "climate psychology educator" who offers "climate aware therapy for addressing the eco-anxiety and eco-grief of climate chaos, whether resulting from high impact trauma, or the existential experience of what is occurring on a global scale, in addition to exploring ways of living a more ecoharmonious life."

"When does healthy concern about the planet, about climate change become this sort of climate anxiety?" Yang asked.

Large plume of Canadian wildfire smoke

An aerial view of wildfire of Tatkin Lake in British Columbia, Canada on July 10, 2023.  (BC Wildfire Service/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"Well, from the emerging field of climate psychology, one thing that's really important to understand is we view distress, upset sadness, grief, anger, about climate change to be a really reasonable, even healthy reaction," Davenport replied.

BIDEN ADMIN UNVEILS SWEEPING NEW ACTIONS INCREASING COSTS FOR OIL, GAS LEASING

She added further, "Because it's built into us as people that if we feel risks, threats, experience losses, there's going to be upset. So it's really important to acknowledge that if you're feeling that on any level of intensity, it really means you're paying attention, you care, you're empathetic to what's happening to our world."

The climate 'psychological operation' is beginning, warns Marc Morano Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She recommended a few ways to deal with climate anxiety once it begins to interfere with daily life, ranging from meeting other people in "climate cafés, or climate circles" or finding a therapist in a "climate aware therapist directory."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.