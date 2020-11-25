Parler CEO John Matze debunks rumors platform was hacked: ‘They are just obsessed with us’

A rumor that Parler was hacked circulated on social media Tuesday, but CEO John Matze said it was simply “viral misinformation” spread by people who are “obsessed” with his emerging alternative to Twitter that puts an emphasis on free speech.

“The alleged ‘Parler hack’ is a screenshot from a WordPress website that has been circulated repeatedly over the past 6 months, despite Parler’s multiple responses that we do not use WordPress products, nor WordPress databases. All of our databases are hidden behind multiple layers of security and are not accessible via the web. This is an irresponsible rumor which uses a ‘techie’ looking WordPress config file which is only capable of confusing a journalistic hack, not an actual hacker. If Twitter continues to fact check others, they should also fact check posts such as these that spread viral misinformation,” Matze wrote on his social media platform on Tuesday.

PARLER CEO PLEDGES SITE'S CONTENT WON’T BE CENSORED OR EDITORIALIZED

“Furthermore, we don’t store any personal data, user verification data is deleted on completion, and direct messages cannot send videos/images,” Matze added. “All allegations are fake. They are just obsessed with us.”

Parler has seen an increase in popularity, especially among conservatives who disagree with Twitter and Facebook’s rules and regulations. Earlier this month, Parler topped Apple's App Store for the first time.

Matze joined “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday morning to discuss why free speech is so important to his platform. He noted that people are free to express themselves however they want as long as it’s legal.

“Well everything has to be legal on Parler, so it has to be legally protected by the First Amendment. There are some caveats such as unsolicited advertising that we don’t allow,” Matze said. “Otherwise, as long as it’s legal in the United States and follows the First Amendment, that is what’s allowed on Parler.”

Matze said Parler now has over 11 million users.

“We’re still growing every day,” he said.