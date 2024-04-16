Parents sue California for 'misleading' branding of parental notification policy on November ballot: report

The state of California is being sued over its "branding" of an initiative that seeks to put a parental notification policy on the November ballot, according to a new report.

Some Californians are petitioning for a ballot measure that would mandate school staff to notify parents of their child’s gender transition. The ballot measure containing the parental notification policy in November has not yet been officiated until petitioners obtain enough signatures before a deadline on May 19th.

The initiative also seeks to repeal a state law that permits transgender students to compete in female sports and use of female locker rooms and bathrooms. Furthermore, the initiative aims to "stop sex change operations and chemical castrations on minors."

The initiative has gotten the backing of women’s sports activist and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who is also the director of the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute and an Outkick contributor.

CALIFORNIA SCHOOLS FORCED TO SPEND $2 BILLION OF COVID-RELIEF FUNDS TO ADDRESS LEARNING LOSS AFTER LAWSUIT

Supporters of the ballot initiative reached 25% of the required number of signatures so far. In the meantime, they are legally challenging Attorney General Rob Bonta, claiming that his description of their proposed November ballot measure is being "branded with a misleading, false, and prejudicial title."

"Supporters of a proposed November ballot initiative wanted the all-important title of their measure to reflect their beliefs, a name like ‘Protect Kids of California Act.’ But Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta saw things differently when his office chose the name signature gatherers must use: ‘Restricts Rights of Transgender Youth," the Los Angeles Times reported.

The supporters of the proposed November ballot initiative are hoping that the lawsuit against the state would change the title of the November ballot Initiative.

According to the report, a hearing for this case is scheduled on April 19.

CALIFORNIA SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT ATTACKS AG PROBE INTO PARENTAL RIGHTS POLICY ON GENDER IDENTITY: 'BLACKMAIL'

The Times report comes amid a culture war outbreak in California schools surrounding transgender student policy, explicit content in school books, and school board recall elections.

In southern California, Orange Unified School district officials said it was considering the parental notification policy in the name of protecting the "fundamental rights" of parents and guardians to be involved and informed about their children’s lives. The policies prompted teachers and locals to launch a recall against two school board members who supported the policy.

The advancement of the parental notification policies prompted Bonta to launch a civil rights investigation against the Chino Valley Unified School District and others. Other California school districts , including Temecula Valley Unified School District and Murrieta Valley Unified School District have passed parental notification policies.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every student has the right to learn and thrive in a school environment that promotes safety, privacy, and inclusivity – regardless of their gender identity," Attorney General Bonta said.