Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Over 30 organizations vow to end 'discriminatory' public school district boundaries that 'promote segregation'

School district boundary lines perpetuate 'racial and economic divisions,' the coalition consisting of over two dozen organizations argued

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
How most school choice policies will allow government to ‘destroy’ private schools: Nonprofit president Video

How most school choice policies will allow government to ‘destroy’ private schools: Nonprofit president

Sheri Few, president of U.S. Parents Involved in Education, warns that most school choice legislation being passed will end in a regulatory crackdown on private schools.

Over 30 organizations claim that sorting kids into school districts based on their income promotes "segregation" and ensures that low-income households have fewer quality options.

The No More Lines Coalition was formed after over 30 education groups banded together vowing to end "discriminatory public school district boundary lines."

Most states restrict parents to schools within their zip code or the school district that presides over their residential area.

The effort, led by Yes, Every Kid, galvanized the organizations to commit to "ending public school discrimination based on address."

The solution they are touting is to pass open enrollment policies to give parents options on where to send their children to school.

THESE STATES PLAN AN AGGRESSIVE UNIVERSAL SCHOOL CHOICE PUSH IN 2024: 'TEACHERS UNIONS OVERPLAYED THEIR HAND'

A school bus in Florida

The No More Lines Coalition claim that sorting kids into school districts based on their income promotes "segregation" and ensures that low-income households have fewer quality options. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"These school boundaries are based on a student’s ZIP code and, de facto, a family’s wealth based on their home value. The coalition has set a goal of ending this restrictive practice in all 50 states by 2030," the No More Lines Coalition said in a statement.

They argue further that the practice is "rooted in redlining practices of the 1930s to 1960s" where public school students were assigned to a school based on where they live. 

Such public school district boundary lines perpetuate "racial and economic divisions and prevent families from accessing the public school that best meets their children’s needs," the group argues. 

No More Lines Coalition added, "This issue is critical, as about 82% of American K-12 students attend public school today. Many states still have a policy in which a child attending any school is a criminal statute."

"It’s educational redlining, plain and simple, and we are better, as a nation, than using these lines to dole out educational opportunity. They need to go," said Derrell Bradford, Yes Every Kid board member and 50CAN president. 

"By giving families the option to access the public school that meets their kids’ needs – and not sending them to jail for doing so – we will remove significant barriers to every child getting the personalized education that helps them become the best version of themselves." 

College girl drinking coffee

Public school district boundary lines perpetuate "racial and economic divisions and prevent families from accessing the public school that best meets their children’s needs," the No More Lines Coalition argued.  (iStock)

HOW MOST SCHOOL CHOICE POLICIES WILL ALLOW GOVERNMENT TO ‘DESTROY’ PRIVATE SCHOOLS: NONPROFIT PRESIDENT

While all 50 states dictate the public school a child is assigned to based on their address, 24 states have policies that will imprison parents for crossing school or district boundary lines. 

No More Lines Coalition said that some districts often "hire private investigators to follow parents to ensure that they meet the residency requirements."

"These policies and practices are an immoral use of taxpayer resources and disproportionately criminalize people of color and those from working-class backgrounds," No More Lines Coalition stated.

As the No More Lines Coalition vows to create public school access for all students regardless of their address, universal school choice made significant gains in 2023 when a wave of red states passed legislation.

School choice policies allow parents to send their kids to schools outside their neighborhood or opt out of going to the public school in their neighborhood. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

As the No More Lines Coalition vows to create public school access for all students regardless of their address, universal school choice made significant gains in 2023 when a wave of red states passed legislation. (The Associated Press)

Nine states have passed universal school choice legislation so far, with Arizona leading the way in July 2022. 

Arizona led the charge of the "school choice revolution" when the Grand Canyon State opened up its Educational Savings Account program to all students, eliminating restrictions that had limited it to those in poor-performing school districts, Indian reservations, and those with disabilities. 

More states are looking to pass school choice policies.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn