Ousted Dems Doug Jones, Joe Kennedy get CNN gigs

Two Democrats rejected by voters last year have each found a home at CNN.

The network has added former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama and former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts as political commentators.

"Very excited to be joining the @CNN team as a political commentator," Jones wrote on Twitter on Friday, adding that he was to appear that afternoon on "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

Jones, 66, an Alabama native, was elected to the U.S. Senate in a special election in 2017, after longtime U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, a Republican, resigned following his appointment by former President Trump to be U.S. attorney general.

CNN'S CILLIZZA MOCKED FOR TONE DEAF REPORT DECLARING CUOMO'S COVID RESPONSE 'LESS STELLAR THAN IT SEEMED'

The election of Jones in the typically reliable red state was aided by a scandal involving his Republican opponent, former Alabama Supreme Court Judge Roy Moore, who faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

Both Jones and Moore tried to win a six-year term in 2020 but they were defeated at the polls. Jones lost to the eventual winner, Republican Tommy Tuberville, in the general election, while Moore lost to Tuberville in the GOP primary.

In Massachusetts, Joe Kennedy, 40, a Massachusetts native and a grandson of the late U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy of New York, found himself out of elected office after failing in a bid to unseat incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey in the party’s primary election.

Kennedy, who had served four terms in the U.S. House, from 2013-2021, thus became the first member of his storied political family to lose an election. He made his CNN debut on Friday as well, appearing on "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer," according to WCVB-TV of Boston.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Like Jones, the former congressman also announced his CNN job in a Twitter post on Friday.

"Excited to join the @CNN team," he wrote, adding that he planned to discuss COVID relief during his first appearance.