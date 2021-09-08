Oregon trooper suspended for opposing COVID vaccine mandate tells Ingraham: ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’

Oregon state trooper Zachary Kowing was suspended after posting a video publicly refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite state mandates, and now he's setting out to sue Gov. Kate Brown.

Kowing, alongside his attorney Dan Thenell, exclusively joined "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday to discuss lawsuit details and express frustration for the state of Oregon morally restricting its state workers.

"I don’t think that I should have to fight for my job when I haven’t done anything wrong," the trooper said. "We’ve done just fine so far with the way things have gone and it’s just the law of progression – it’s progressed farther and farther and farther and it needs to stop at some point."

OREGON POLICE, FIREFIGHTERS SUE GOV. KATE BROWN OVER VACCINATION MANDATE

The governor’s mandate will require all state workers to be vaccinated or else face termination. A coalition of police and firefighters have already assembled a lawsuit against Brown.

Thenell explained that Kowing's case will have unique arguments involving both statutory and constitutional Oregon law and predicted it could cause replication in litigation nationwide.

"This is not a lawsuit about the vaccine," he said. "It’s about telling someone you’re going to get this vaccine or you’re going to lose your job. My hope is that this is replicated… It will be replicated next week by two other groups I represent"

The attorney also shared his hope that Gov. Brown will be compliant in finding alternatives to her "drastic" orders.

"Many of these people will not just lose their job, they will lose their career," he said. "And I really hope the governor and her people will sit down with us… There are thousands of Oregon workers who I believe will walk off the job over this."

Oregon state police superintendent Terri Davie told Fox News in a statement that she understands not all employees will agree with every decision, yet expects them to "follow rules, policies and laws."

"There are things that I’ve had to do that I didn’t 100% agree with but when it comes to moral grounds and the rights of our people, that’s where we have to draw the line," Kowing reacted.

"We all swore the same oath," he said. "We are here to protect the people’s rights and it seems some may have forgotten that."