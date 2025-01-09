Olbermann urges fellow liberal to psychologically ‘batter’ conservatives who have fled homes due to LA fire

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann berated a fellow liberal X user after she defended conservative actor James Woods from leftists mocking him for having to flee the California wildfires.

After liberal influencer Angela Belcamino called out another leftist for dunking on Woods after evacuating his home due to the blaze, Olbermann warned her that conservatives don’t need sympathy, but rather psychological battery.

"This is the attitude that lost the election. They will not compromise they will not convert they will not be human. They must be defeated - and any chance to bruise or batter them psychologically must be exploited," the outspoken leftist told Belcamino.

PACIFIC PALISADES WILDFIRE FORCES THOUSANDS TO FLEE CALIFORNIA HOMES; MUSEUM CLOSES

He added that Woods "especially" deserves it, stating that the actor is a "despicable human being, especially to women."

Belcamino prompted Olbermann’s response by slamming retired University of Missouri professor Karen Piper for going after Woods.

In an X post that she later deleted, Piper wrote, "James Woods' house is burning down. It's karma calling."

The former professor received a flurry of rebukes following the post, including an official condemnation from the University of Missouri.

In an email, a school spokesperson stated, "The University of Missouri extends its sympathies to all those affected by the wildfires in California. We find the statement by Karen Piper — a retired professor — to be deeply offensive, and it does not reflect the university's viewpoint or values. We are reviewing this matter."

Later, Piper would take her words back, telling The College Fix in a statement that she does not "wish anyone harm."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"The situation in California is heartbreaking and devastating. As a Californian, I am particularly distraught by seeing the devastation of so many beloved places I used to call home."

Belcamino blasted Piper, writing, "I’m not a fan of James Woods at all but being happy his house burnt down isn’t the answer. Be better."

Olbermann stepped in, urging the liberal user to lay off Piper and encouraging others to compound the misfortunes of Woods and other conservatives.

Belcamino didn’t let Olberman have the last word, replying that his attitude is what cost the left the 2024 presidential election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I could write you a laundry list of things that lost the presidency, house, senate, popular vote, and every single swing state but having an ounce of humanity isn’t one of them," she said.

Belcamino added, "Keithy, you truly haven’t learned a thing from 2024 and doubling down on this kind of rhetoric will cost the democrats again in 2028."