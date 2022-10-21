Oklahoma dad Riley Flack wants GOP wins so 'cowards' can't stock school libraries with explicit content

An Oklahoma parent who spoke out earlier in 2022 over sexually explicit content in his child's school library told Fox News why it is important to elect Republican officials who will put an end to the practice.

On "Jesse Watters Primetime," host Jesse Watters played a clip of Riley Flack reading an explicit "graphic novel" aloud at a public school board meeting, to the point his recitation had to be bleeped for Fox News viewers.

Flack told Watters on Friday that the problem is rooted in allowing either "cowards on the school board or groomers" into official positions.

"I don't know which one it is. It could be both, but I just need my Gov. Stitt to win and I need Secretary Ryan Walters to win," Flack said, citing incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt is running against Democrat Joy Hofmeister, who is the incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction.

In addition, Flack said he wants Stitt to demand the Oklahoma legislature to draft provisions that will pull such explicit literature from grade schools.

"This cannot continue," he said.

Recounting his experience before the school board, Flack said the members wouldn't look at him.

"I had to battle them to keep boys out of my daughter's bathroom, and we got that done. So we've had a history, and they don't like it when I show up," he said.

In an earlier Fox News interview, Flack recounted battling that issue, saying it "doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what sort of issues might come of a certain policy like this."

Flack pointed to the sexual assault cases in Loudoun County, Virginia, and said that "there is zero reason why a boy should be allowed in the girls' bathroom in a public school setting, especially at the grade of six, at 12 years old."

"These kids cannot tie their shoes in some cases, much less decide what gender they are," he continued.

Flack also said he believes schools are "out of their lane" on many issues today and that the policy "increases the risk of an issue in a bathroom with an assault or otherwise."

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.