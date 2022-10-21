Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jesse Watters Primetime
Published

Oklahoma dad Riley Flack wants GOP wins so 'cowards' can't stock school libraries with explicit content

Riley Flack says the problem is probably rooted in 'cowards'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Oklahoma parent Riley Flack wants GOP wins to pull sexually explicit books from schools Video

Oklahoma parent Riley Flack wants GOP wins to pull sexually explicit books from schools

Oklahoma father Riley Flack tells "Jesse Watters Primetime" action must be taken to stop sexually explicit material being made available to children in public schools.

An Oklahoma parent who spoke out earlier in 2022 over sexually explicit content in his child's school library told Fox News why it is important to elect Republican officials who will put an end to the practice.

On "Jesse Watters Primetime," host Jesse Watters played a clip of Riley Flack reading an explicit "graphic novel" aloud at a public school board meeting, to the point his recitation had to be bleeped for Fox News viewers.

Flack told Watters on Friday that the problem is rooted in allowing either "cowards on the school board or groomers" into official positions.

"I don't know which one it is. It could be both, but I just need my Gov. Stitt to win and I need Secretary Ryan Walters to win," Flack said, citing incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.

PHILADELPHIA DA KRASNER SLAMMED BY MURDER VICTIM'S SISTER: WE'RE FED UP

Children books that are fighting for survival at public schools because of their LGBTQ content are displayed at the annual Pride Town Hall at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, MD, May 21, 2022. (Photo by Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Children books that are fighting for survival at public schools because of their LGBTQ content are displayed at the annual Pride Town Hall at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, MD, May 21, 2022. (Photo by Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Photo by Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Stitt is running against Democrat Joy Hofmeister, who is the incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction. 

In addition, Flack said he wants Stitt to demand the Oklahoma legislature to draft provisions that will pull such explicit literature from grade schools.

"This cannot continue," he said.

Recounting his experience before the school board, Flack said the members wouldn't look at him.

PENNSYLVANIA'S DOUG MASTRIANO SAYS ‘FUTURE OF THE NATION HINGES’ ON KEYSTONE STATE GOVERNOR'S RACE

Jesse Watters appears on Fox News

Jesse Watters appears on Fox News (Fox News)

"I had to battle them to keep boys out of my daughter's bathroom, and we got that done. So we've had a history, and they don't like it when I show up," he said.

In an earlier Fox News interview, Flack recounted battling that issue, saying it "doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what sort of issues might come of a certain policy like this."

Flack pointed to the sexual assault cases in Loudoun County, Virginia, and said that "there is zero reason why a boy should be allowed in the girls' bathroom in a public school setting, especially at the grade of six, at 12 years old."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bookshelves of library books stand reflected in the media center of the Newfield Elementary School on August 31, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Bookshelves of library books stand reflected in the media center of the Newfield Elementary School on August 31, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

"These kids cannot tie their shoes in some cases, much less decide what gender they are," he continued. 

Flack also said he believes schools are "out of their lane" on many issues today and that the policy "increases the risk of an issue in a bathroom with an assault or otherwise."

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and breaking news, and has covered the annual CPAC conference for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.