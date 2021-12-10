Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Sheriffs plead for federal crime crackdown: Why aren't roaming criminal groups 'domestic terrorists?'

Ohio sheriff Vernon Stanforth dings Biden admin for treatment of 'PTA moms' compared to retail thieves

Sheriff: If PTA mom is labeled 'domestic terrorist' then why aren't retail theft gangs? Video

Sheriff: If PTA mom is labeled 'domestic terrorist' then why aren't retail theft gangs?

Fayette County, Ohio, Sheriff Vernon Stanforth says stricter penalties would stop smash-and-grab robberies.

Vernon Stanforth, a sheriff in Fayette County, Ohio and president of the National Sheriffs' Association, called for more federal funding for law enforcement as crime continues to rise across the country. On "Fox & Friends," he said that smash-and-grab robberies that are plaguing liberal cities and retail stores could be stopped with harsher penalties. 

CALIFORNIA'S ZERO-BAIL POLICY SETS FREE 14 SMASH-GRAB ROBBERY SUSPECTS, LAPD CHIEF SAYS

VERNON STANFORTH: If they can make the Harper Valley PTA mom a domestic terrorist, then why can't they determine that these roaming criminal groups, retail criminal groups are not domestic terrorists as well? And put the power of the federal government behind these individuals so when they're caught, they face stiff penalties. And if they use a gun, that's even stiffer. They don't get bail, they stay in jail, and the penalty and the consequences would be off the chart. That will stop a lot of that activity.

