Ohio gov on pandemic restrictions: 'We have to continue to do what we're doing, we can't gather together'

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, one of the first officials to implement social distancing restrictions in his state, called in to "Your World with Cavuto" Wednesday to speak about the battle against the coronavirus and how he plans to stay ahead of it.

"We certainly have not hit our peak. We've had a couple of modeling things that we've looked at," DeWine said. "One from the Cleveland Clinic, one from Ohio State and, you know, our health director projects around May 5."

Cavuto gave credit to DeWine for Ohio getting ahead of other states by closing schools and businesses and canceling events to halt community spread of the virus.

"We're in this battle. The worst is certainly yet to come. But I think that, you know, the social distancing has helped," DeWine said. "I think the fact that we, you know, closed schools and [did] some other very unpleasant things has certainly helped. But it's it's not over."

The governor was adamant that Ohioans and others in the country must continue following the social distancing guidelines.

"We have to continue to do what we're doing, we can't gather together," DeWine said. "We can't do all the things that we'd like to do. We got to stay active."

DeWine commended officials in his state for enforcing the "stay-at-home" order, saying he was about to reissue it to send a message to those who are not abiding by it.

The governor also said while he was concerned with the economy, safety was the the primary focus and studies indicate that the economy will bounce back as long as the health care system is not overwhelmed.

"We think that it's not a question of, you know, how the economy is doing or safety. We think you could do both. You know, as long as we have the coronavirus, you know, our economy is certainly going to be very, very depressed," DeWine said. "So we think that what we're doing, what we've been doing, is very consistent with trying to come out of this thing and be stronger as we come out of it and get back to business sooner."