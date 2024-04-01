Oakland retail store reportedly vandalized, stolen from on Easter Day: 'This is not fair'

A small business owner in Oakland, California, revealed that her store was vandalized and broken into on Easter Sunday.

"We need the city to take action and prevent this from happening to us," owner Taylor Jay said, according to a KRON4 report. "This is not fair. This is Easter Sunday, this is a Sunday we should all be spending time with our loved ones and enjoying this day, not having to clean up glass."

The theft occurred at about 5:30 in the morning, KRON4 reported.

"After breaking the glass on the front door, a security video shows a man coming inside the store and helping himself to a wide array of goods," the outlet reported.

"Being a small business in Oakland and how tough things have already been for us, for small businesses in general, it doesn't feel good. It doesn't feel good at all," Jay said. "It's really devastating, it's really heartbreaking. It's very discouraging."

The robber reportedly stole iPads, phones, clothing and thousands of dollars in goods.

"He even used our suitcases and packed our inventory in the suitcases," Jay said.

"I feel like this [affects] all of our businesses," the business owner added. "Your business is my business, my business is yours, and we should be in it in the right way. We have to support one another to be here and we have to speak about it vocally."

A growing group of business owners in the Bay Area are declaring that they no longer want to pay taxes after a slew of robberies and thefts made them feel like the city wasn't doing enough to protect them.

Businesses in Oakland, California, have faced thefts and attacks in recent months.

"We're scared for our lives," Cybelle's Pizza manager Nestor Sanchez said, according to a KTVU report . "Now, Dimond District is not the same as the years I had been working."

The Oakland Police Department and the City of Oakland did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.