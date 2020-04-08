NYT’s Tom Friedman suggests Biden ‘unity cabinet,’ part Dem, part GOP; liberals freak out

It’s probably no surprise that New York Times columnist Tom Friedman has been imagining a Joe Biden victory for the White House in November.

But what had some liberals freaking out Tuesday was Friedman’s suggestion that Biden, if elected, form a “unity cabinet,” composed of both Democrats and Republicans.

The coronavirus outbreak provides the perfect opportunity to renew a bipartisan spirit in the U.S. after years of partisan acrimony, Friedman argued.

In his essay, Friedman suggested Biden hire Democrats such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (vice president); New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (homeland security secretary); and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (overseer of trillions in coronavirus relief funding).

He also proposed that Biden select several Republicans: Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah (secretary of state); Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (budget director); and former Bush administration member Andy Karsner (energy secretary).

For treasury secretary, Friedman suggested former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who’s been a Republican and a Democrat, as well as an independent.

“Considering all the people who have come together in this crisis to tend to neighbors, contribute to hospitals, share scarce resources and learn from one another how to combat Covid-19,” Friedman wrote, “would it be asking too much for our political system to mirror the best in us rather than to continue to exacerbate the worst?”

But many liberals reacting on Twitter apparently thought it would be asking too much.

“I’m normally a fan of Tom Friedman,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., wrote on Twitter, “but this list of an ideal Democratic cabinet seems to be mainly a list of speakers at Davos and Aspen.

“Maybe the elites who benefit most from the status quo shouldn’t be put on charge of changing the status quo.”

“No, @tomfriedman. If @JoeBiden wins the election, we don’t want him to form a ‘national unity cabinet’ w/ Republicans,” wrote Fernand R. Armani, host of the Miami-based “Strange Days” podcast. “No member of this disgraced @GOP is fit to serve in American life again after the party’s treasonous complicity in support of Trump.”

Bernie Sanders aide David Sirota mocked Friedman by supplying his own version of Friedman's proposed Biden cabinet, one that included both real-life and fictional characters.

“Coronavirus means we need a unity cabinet of Jamie Dimon at Treasury, Martin Shkreli at HHS, Jeff Bezos at Homeland Security, Lex Luthir at NSA, Darth Vader at CIA, Bif Tannan at Commerce & literally Jason from Friday the 13th at Defense,” Sirota wrote, adding, “I’m Tom Friedman pay me for this column.”

Liberal intelligence expert and author Malcolm Nance noted that Friedman’s choices were predominantly white, adding “@JoeBiden better choose @KamalaHarris for VP or there won’t be a Dem cabinet.”

In February, Friedman called on Democrats to convene a “gathering” of party “elders,” such as former President Barack Obama, to combat a “surge” in support for Bernie Sanders at the time. (Sanders has since suffered a series of primary losses to Biden, then both candidates have been largely sidelined by the coronavirus shutdown of most campaign activity.