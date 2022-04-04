New York Times columnist: Ron DeSantis is as 'loathsome as possible'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times columnists Gail Collins and Bret Stephens’ weekly conversation column was marked with animosity towards Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., on Monday.

Amid their discussion titled, "Which ‘Radioactive Republicans’ Are We Betting On?," the duo talked about the upcoming midterm elections as well as the 2024 presidential election. While they agreed Republicans will likely gain seats in the 2022 elections, the two Times columnists argued as to who would be the Republican candidate for president.

DISGRACED WAPO CARTOONIST BLASTED FOR BASING ANTI-DESANTIS CARTOON ON INFAMOUS IMAGE OF SYRIAN BOY

Stephens said he believed DeSantis rather than former President Trump is more likely to get the Republican nomination in 2024. Collins disagreed, adding her own personal disgust of DeSantis.

"If for some reason Trump doesn’t run again — which I can’t really imagine — DeSantis certainly has positioned himself to be next in line. By being as loathsome as possible. I find him completely appalling," Collins said.

Stephens also opposed DeSantis for being "a Trump backer" and signing into law the Parental Rights in Education bill, though he advised Democrats not to underestimate DeSantis in the long run.

"I’m no fan of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. But Democrats underestimate DeSantis at their peril. Florida is hopping, Miami feels like the hottest destination in the country, and barring some scandal or mishandled crisis, DeSantis is going to crush his most likely Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, in his race for re-election this fall," Stephens said. "DeSantis also has a genius for baiting liberals and the media, and he’s figured out a way to triangulate between the evangelical, business and Trumpian wings of the Republican Party."

While Collins admitted that DeSantis is likely to win the 2022 gubernatorial election, she commented that she was "kinda fascinated that right now he’s at war with Disney over the Magic Kingdom’s defense of gay rights."

Stephens replied that this was one angle where DeSantis was worse than Trump.

DISNEY ‘MOST MAGICAL PLACE ON EARTH’ NOW ‘MOST HYPOCRITCAL, WOKE’: FLORIDA LT. GOV. JEANETTE NÚÑEZ

"Strange to say this, but one of the few things Trump did to the GOP that I liked was try to push it to embrace gay rights. So much for that," Stephens said.

He added, "My general sense is that it’s a bad idea for them to do so — but an even worse idea for politicians to punish them for essentially making business decisions. If people are offended by Disney’s stances, they’re free to skip Disney World."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law last week. Shortly afterward, Disney put out a statement condemning the bill, referring to it as the "Don’t Say Gay" bill. DeSantis criticized Disney’s response and revealed there are discussions to revoke a Florida law that permits Disney special privileges to operate as a separate municipality in the state.