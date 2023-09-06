NY Times columnist gives readers surprising reality check on why Americans are 'down on Biden'

A New York Times columnist gave readers a reality check on Wednesday in a column headlined, "Why So Many Americans are Down on Biden," noting several potential reasons as to why the president's numbers are so low.

NYT columnist Bret Stephens first noted the increased price of eggs and white bread. He added that the price of gasoline was "up 63 percent since January 2021, the month Biden became president."

"The news isn’t all that good. Americans are unsettled by things that are not always visible in headlines or statistics but are easy enough to see," Stephens wrote.

He also added that the White House was obviously not touting those numbers.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE BRISTLES WHEN QUESTIONED ON BIDEN'S AGE, STAFF TREATING HIM LIKE A ‘TODDLER’: ‘RIDICULOUS’

"The inflation ordinary people experience in everyday life is not the one the government prefers to highlight," he wrote.

Stephens also pointed to "the collapse of public order," the border crisis, concerns about his age and "a humiliating Afghanistan withdrawal."

"Easy to see is that the president is not young for his age. The stiff gait and the occasional falls. The apparent dozing off. The times he draws a blank or struggles to complete a thought. Yet the same people yelling #ResignFeinstein or #ResignMcConnell don’t appear to be especially vocal when it comes to the president’s fitness, as if noting the obvious risks repeating a Republican talking point," he wrote.

"But people notice, and they vote," he added.

MAINSTREAM PUNDITS STUNNED THAT TRUMP, BIDEN REMAIN SO CLOSE IN THE POLLS: ‘KIND OF SHOCKING’

Stephens also said tent cities in places like New York as well as increased theft in major cities across the U.S. were "easy" for voters to see.

"Not all the ruin mentioned above is Biden’s fault, and none of it is irreversible. But there’s much more ruin than his apologists — blinkered by selective statistics and too confident about the president’s chances next year — care to admit," he added.

Members of the media and more have questioned the president's abilities as several polls showed Biden and former president Donald Trump, the current GOP front-runner, effectively tied in a hypothetical rematch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A New York Times/Sienna College poll from early August showed the two would receive 43% support overall from registered voters surveyed.