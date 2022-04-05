Expand / Collapse search
NY Times column urges Democrats to start taking heat off Manchin, 'make a deal' with Romney

Working with Manchin on policy issues 'has proved an extended exercise in teeth grinding,' the column said

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Joe Manchin voices his support of American energy independence

West Virginia senator told Bret Baier that America should 'ramp up the energy that we have' in the wake of rising gas prices and the Russia-Ukraine war.

A New York Times column, written by Michelle Cottle, suggested Tuesday that Democrats start "taking some of the heat" off of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and start engaging with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, when it comes to Senate negotiations. 

"At some point, this dance starts to feel less like a commentary on Mr. Manchin’s politics than on his Democratic colleagues’ desperation," the column read.   

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks at a press conference outside his office on Capitol Hill on October 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Manchin spoke on the debt limit and the infrastructure bill. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Cottle, a member of the paper's editorial board, wrote that trying to "corral" Manchin on policy issues "has proved an extended exercise in teeth-grinding, hair-pulling frustration — not to mention public humiliation for the president." 

Manchin announced he could not vote for President Biden's Build Back Better Act, a massive social spending plan, as it stood in December. After months of negotiations, the moderate Democrat explained that the rise in inflation, the national debt, "geopolitical unrest," and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented his support of the plan.

"When you have these things coming at you the way they are right now … I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation," he said.

It was one of several Democrat-led items that Manchin has not toed the party line on in recent months, to the chagrin of progressive lawmakers and liberal media.

SEN. JOE MANCHIN SAYS HE'S OPEN TO A NEW VERSION OF BIDEN'S BUILD BACK BETTER AGENDA

Cottle pointed to Romney and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer working together on a new COVID-19 relief bill. She said that their teamwork was a "nice break" and said it was "refreshing" to "have someone other than Mr. Manchin at the center of these negotiations." 

Romney was an "exceedingly rare" Republican, who often put "country over party," Cottle continued. 

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, departs after the Republican Conference held leadership elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"Mr. Manchin clings to office by aggressively frustrating his fellow Democrats. That is his brand. His superpower," she wrote. 

MITT ROMNEY ONLY REPUBLICAN SENATOR TO OPPOSE REPEALING TSA MASK MANDATE

Cottle said Romney "worked to build his brand as a reasonable elder statesman rather than as a MAGA sycophant," noting his opposition to former president Donald Trump. 

The column acknowledged that the Republican senator likely won't throw himself at tons of "meaty" Democratic bills because he's not progressive, or "politically suicidal."

"By seeking and failing to cut a deal with Mr. Romney and the sprinkling of other moderate Republicans who talk a big bipartisan game, Mr. Biden can stress that he tried his darnedest to fulfill his vow to bridge the partisan gulf," the column said, adding that when Manchin "refuses to play ball," it makes the president look weak. 

She said it also "leaves Democrats fielding awkward questions about their lack of unity."

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) puts his arm over U.S. Senator Mitt Romney's (R-UT) shoulder as they walk through the Senate subway at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Romney decided to vote to confirm Biden's Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, breaking with most Republicans who are voting against her nomination. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-A.K., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, also announced they would be voting to confirm Jackson.

The Utah senator was the only Republican to oppose repealing the TSA mask mandate in March. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.