NY Dem blames Biden admin for 'fatal miscalculations' on immigration that cost them the election

Rep. Torres warned that Democrats must focus on practical issues like border security and ignore 'fashionable nonsense' pushed by the far-left

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Rep. Torres says Biden admin made 'fatal miscalculation' with immigration that 'cost us the election'

Rep. Torres says Biden admin made 'fatal miscalculation' with immigration that 'cost us the election'

Rep. Ritchie Torres called out the Democratic Party's far-left polices and the Biden administration, arguing these two aspects of the party alienated a key part of their coalition.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., called out the Biden administration for mishandling the border crisis so badly that it ultimately cost the Democratic Party the election.

On MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," co-host Mika Brzezinski asked the New York congressman how the Democratic Party can change its game-plan after having "lost, terribly, in the worst way ever" in November.

"Look, for me, the Democratic Party should have a simple mission, which is to lower costs, lower crime rates, make government work for the people rather than for the interest groups," Torres said. "And we have to recognize that working class voters-of-color are largely on the center, in the center, on issues like public safety and border security. And we have to meet them where they are. If we swing the pendulum too far to the left, we risk alienating working-class people-of-color."

Torres, who has called out his own party numerous times, warned that Democrats, "should be focused like a laser on delivering the basics and ignore the fashionable nonsense that has taken hold in our politics."

Rep. Torres speaks

Rep. Torres argued the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis sank the election for Democrats. (MSNBC)

TRUMP DHS PICK NOEM PLEDGES TO END CONTROVERSIAL APP USED BY MIGRANTS ON ‘DAY ONE’ 

When asked by the show's host where the Democrats had gone too far specifically, Torres called out one key issue that dogged former-President Biden’s entire term.

"In the case of the 2024 election, it was immigration," he replied. "As I've said repeatedly, I felt the president did too little, too late to secure the border, and we paid a heavy price in the 2024 election."

He went on to argue that inflation had a role to play as well.

"For me, both inflation and immigration were the leading causes of Democratic defeat in 2024," he said. "And in the case of immigration, I felt like the Biden administration did make fatal miscalculations that cost us the election."

TRUMP TO DEPLOY MILITARY TO BORDER, END BIDEN PAROLE POLICIES IN FLURRY OF DAY ONE EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Rep. Ritchie Torres

Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing investigating the collapse of FTX in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.