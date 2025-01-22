NY Dem blames Biden admin for 'fatal miscalculations' on immigration that cost them the election

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., called out the Biden administration for mishandling the border crisis so badly that it ultimately cost the Democratic Party the election.

On MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," co-host Mika Brzezinski asked the New York congressman how the Democratic Party can change its game-plan after having "lost, terribly, in the worst way ever" in November.

"Look, for me, the Democratic Party should have a simple mission, which is to lower costs, lower crime rates, make government work for the people rather than for the interest groups," Torres said. "And we have to recognize that working class voters-of-color are largely on the center, in the center, on issues like public safety and border security. And we have to meet them where they are. If we swing the pendulum too far to the left, we risk alienating working-class people-of-color."

Torres, who has called out his own party numerous times, warned that Democrats, "should be focused like a laser on delivering the basics and ignore the fashionable nonsense that has taken hold in our politics."

When asked by the show's host where the Democrats had gone too far specifically, Torres called out one key issue that dogged former-President Biden’s entire term.

"In the case of the 2024 election, it was immigration," he replied. "As I've said repeatedly, I felt the president did too little, too late to secure the border, and we paid a heavy price in the 2024 election."

He went on to argue that inflation had a role to play as well.

"For me, both inflation and immigration were the leading causes of Democratic defeat in 2024," he said. "And in the case of immigration, I felt like the Biden administration did make fatal miscalculations that cost us the election."

