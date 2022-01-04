NPR reporter scolds station after mass exodus of key people: 'Let's fix what's broken'

NPR radio host Ari Shapiro publicly sounded off on his own employer Tuesday following news that his "All Things Considered" co-host Audie Cornish would be leaving after more than a decade with the outlet.

Shapiro, who said that Cornish's departure "stings," suggested in a pointed Twitter thread that NPR's work environment may have led to what he suggested was an untimely exit. Cornish's goodbye comes after similar exits from "Morning Edition" and "Up First" co-host Noel King and "Weekend Edition Sunday's" Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

"If NPR doesn’t see this as a crisis, I don’t know what it’ll take," Shapiro said of his friend's exit, before imploring NPR to "fix what's broken."

Lastly, Shapiro advised media outlets to ask NPR why it's "hemorrhaging hosts from marginalized backgrounds."

Lulu Garcia-Navarro, who left NPR in October after 17 years, said she was saddened by her departure as well and hinted on Twitter it was a question of workplace treatment.

"People leave jobs for other opportunities if they are unhappy with the opportunities they have and the way they have been treated. I'm sad to see this happening but it is not unexpected," she wrote.

NPR did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Shapiro teased that he would be celebrating Cornish's work at NPR all week.

NPR has frequently faced calls for defunding, most recently for allowing its journalists to engage in activities that advocate for "freedom and dignity of human beings" on and off social media.

"Can't wait to see how the studiously non-partisan and steadfastly non-ideological NPR interprets which protests count as ‘advocating for the freedom and dignity of human beings’ and which ones don't," journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted of the announcement.

"I think stop calling it journalism," activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali told Fox News Digital. "If you want to engage in activism, go ahead. But to call it journalism, it's a joke. It's not journalism."