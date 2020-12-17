NPR gushes over Buttigieg’s ‘personal love of transportation,’ quickly gets roasted

NPR was roasted on social media Wednesday after fawning over Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Joe Biden's pick for transportation secretary, after famously refusing to cover the Hunter Biden scandal.

"Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Biden's pick for transportation secretary, said he has ‘a personal love of transportation,’ recounting train trips on Amtrak while in college, and said he proposed to his now-husband, Chasten, in an airport terminal," NPR Politics sent from its verified account.

PETE BUTTIGIEG, TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY NOMINEE, HAD A POTHOLE PROBLEM AS MAYOR

Some pointed out NPR didn’t want to "want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions" when the scandal surrounding Joe Biden’s son emerged prior to the election but has no problem gushing over Buttigieg’s "love of transportation." Others simply mocked the NPR tweet for coming off as satire:

Meanwhile, NPR public editor Kelly McBride published an inquiry on the radio's website in October from a listener who didn’t understand why the story has been ignored.

"Someone please explain why NPR has apparently not reported on the Joe Biden, Hunter Biden story in the last week or so that Joe did know about Hunter's business connections in Europe that Joe had previously denied having knowledge?" listener Carolyn Abbott asked.

McBride claimed there are "many, many red flags in that New York Post investigation" and Intelligence officials have warned "that Russia has been working overtime" to keep the story in the news.

"Even if Russia can’t be positively connected to this information, the story of how Trump associates Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani came into a copy of this computer hard drive has not been verified and seems suspect. And if that story could be verified, the NY Post did no forensic work to convince consumers that the emails and photos that are the basis for their report have not been altered," McBride said before adding, "But the biggest reason you haven’t heard much on NPR about the Post story is that the assertions don’t amount to much."

In her response to the listener, McBride included a quote by NPR managing editor Terence Samuel, who went even further.

"We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don't want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions. And quite frankly, that's where we ended up, this was … a politically driven event and we decided to treat it that way," Samuel said.

NPR wasn't the only outlet to positively respond to Buttigieg's fondness for airports as a credential for his potential next job. The Washington Post's "relationships" section recounted how Buttigieg and his husband Chasten have made a point of visiting Chicago's O'Hare Airport B5 gate because of its significance to their courtship.