Texas Congressman Gonzales reacts to Harris visiting border in El Paso: 'Now what?'

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, questioned what’s next for President Biden on immigration following Vice President Kamala Harris’ border trip, arguing a group of bipartisan lawmakers have "pushed hard" to get the administration involved.

REP. TONY GONZALES: … What worries me is, now that she has visited, now that they've acknowledged that there's a border crisis, now what? Every president has had to deal with, immigration and border security, how is this presidency going to do it? Are they going to make things worse by doing away with Title 42 or are they going to work with Congress in a bipartisan manner?

We've pushed hard to get the administration to get involved. And what I mean by we, Henry Cuellar, Democrat to the south south of my district, Senator Cornyn has led the way in the Senate along with Sen. Sinema. We have a bipartisan Border Solutions Act. The issue has been this administration has not wanted to sit down and have a discussion on it. Hopefully that changes.

My district's over 70 percent Hispanic. And what what we've seen with this administration, the Biden administration, is they've forgotten about Hispanics.

