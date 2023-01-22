Nothing is 'more equitable' than giving parents school choice: Iowa governor Kim Reynolds

On Sunday's ‘Fox & Friends Weekend' Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) discussed her state's push for school choice and the advancement of Iowa's 'Students First Act.' Reynolds, who championed school choice since she began in office, shared with ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host Pete Hegseth the implementation of the act and stressed the importance of parental choice for children's education.

GOV. KIM REYNOLDS: Well, you know, at a time when equity is everything that we hear, it truly baffles me that those that fight so hard for it are the same ones that are so strongly opposed to parental choice. And I can't think of anything that's more equitable than giving parents the choice in their child's education.

…Every family, regardless of the money that they make, should have the opportunity to put their child in the best environment where they believe they can thrive and be everything that they can be - whether it's based faith-based or whether it's academics or whether it's maybe a child that's been in trouble that needs more structure, that parent knows which is the best school.



PETE HEGSETH: Absolutely. And it forces government schools to up their game to compete for students and make them better. It's a process. It's a great thing.