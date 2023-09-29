North Carolina high school student denies prevalence of gender 'indoctrination' in schools: 'Never happened'

A North Carolina high school senior rejected claims from conservatives that public schools have become hotbeds of gender ideology indoctrination for students.

"To me, it seems many on the right think public schools have become centers for transgender indoctrination," the high school senior wrote in an op-ed published in The Charlotte Observer. "Take it from a cisgender, straight and quite frankly very boring high school senior: No, we’re not being ‘indoctrinated.’"

"I have completed nearly four years of high school," the student continued. "Not once has a teacher discussed sexual orientation or gender identity. It doesn’t happen. It has never happened. The only ‘trans’ we talk about is DNA transcription, and the word ‘gay’ only appears in our textbooks to describe a character’s happiness."

MARYLAND EDUCATION OFFICIAL SCOLDS 'ACTIVIST PARENTS' IN SCHOOLS, SAYS 'TEACHERS AREN'T THE BAD GUYS'

The student was especially critical of laws being passed in North Carolina and around the country to protect students from gender ideology in education.

In August, the North Carolina General Assembly completed an override to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which bans biological males in middle school, high school and college from joining women’s sports.

HB 574, also known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, was among multiple overrides the House and the Senate made in August. It was passed by the House by a vote of 74-45, while the Senate later voted to override Cooper’s decision.

PUBLIC SCHOOL ADVOCATE: PARENTAL NOTIFICATION POLICIES 'BREAK DOWN' TRUST BETWEEN SCHOOLS, PARENTS

The high school senior pushed back on the debate over gender ideology as "mass hysteria" that is seemingly "focused on the alleged ‘indoctrination’ of children in schools which makes them question their sexuality and gender identity."

"The culture war is constant, but the focus is forever changing," the student wrote. "The wealthy and powerful will always try to turn the 99% against each other by race, gender and now sexuality. My message to adults: Don’t fall for it."

Apex High School Principal A. Elaine Hoffmann did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.