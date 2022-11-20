Nikole Hannah-Jones challenges New York City mom's subway concerns under Hochul

Nikole Hannah-Jones mocked Asian Wave Alliance President Yiatin Chu on Thursday for tweeting about New York City subway safety and calling out Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams.

"Paid $2.75 to be in a subway car with a loud and aggressive man threatening to hit his female partner. Switched cars at next stop to be in a public toilet / urine-odor, crowded car for the rest of my ride," Chu wrote.

KATHY HOCHUL, ERIC ADAMS INCREASE POLICE IN NYC SUBWAY JUST WEEKS BEFORE ELECTION DAY

Jones, founder of The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, responded to the tweet and challenged Chu's claim that it was Hochul and Adams' "NYC."

"Yes, yes. This was absolutely unheard on subways until two years ago," she said.

Chu pushed back on Jones' tweet and said she's been taking the subways since the 1980s.

"I’ve been taking the subways since the 1980s. It’s not new but it is more widespread and not getting better. Our electeds said they would address it but we haven’t seen improvements. Why should we accept these conditions for our commute," she said.

Jones replied to another user on her Twitter thread who asked why she was denying Chu's "lived experience."

"Her lived experience is that domestic violence is Kathy Holchul's fault? Please tell me which specific policies," Jones said.

NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY ASSAULT VICTIM ACCUSES MAYOR OF BREAKING PROMISES

New York City subway crime was up nearly 58% by May 2022 compared to the same time in 2021, according to NYPD crime statistics.

Hochul suggested ahead of the midterm elections that her opponent Republican Lee Zeldin and the GOP were "master manipulators" on crime.

She acknowledged days later that there is a crime problem in New York. Hochul defeated Zeldin in New York's gubernatorial election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chu told "Fox and Friends" in October that former Mayor Bill de Blasio was "really trying" on families in New York.

"I don't like the direction that our schools have been going," Chu said. "The last couple of years of de Blasio has been really trying on New York City families. He's really… taken down the standards, and I think going into it … we're already in a bad place."