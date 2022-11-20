Expand / Collapse search
Nikole Hannah-Jones challenges New York City mom's subway concerns under Hochul

Yiatin Chu said it was Gov. Kathy Hochul's and Mayor Eric Adam's 'NYC'

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
NYC leaders' response to subway crime is a 'plan for disaster': Charlton D'Souza Video

NYC leaders' response to subway crime is a 'plan for disaster': Charlton D'Souza

Passengers United president Charlton D'Souza promotes a new initiative called 'Subway Safety Second' to combat a surge in New York City subway system crimes.

Nikole Hannah-Jones mocked Asian Wave Alliance President Yiatin Chu on Thursday for tweeting about New York City subway safety and calling out Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams. 

"Paid $2.75 to be in a subway car with a loud and aggressive man threatening to hit his female partner. Switched cars at next stop to be in a public toilet / urine-odor, crowded car for the rest of my ride," Chu wrote. 

KATHY HOCHUL, ERIC ADAMS INCREASE POLICE IN NYC SUBWAY JUST WEEKS BEFORE ELECTION DAY 

Jones, founder of The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, responded to the tweet and challenged Chu's claim that it was Hochul and Adams' "NYC."

"Yes, yes. This was absolutely unheard on subways until two years ago," she said. 

Nikole Hannah-Jones speak at Howard University's "Democracy Summit" on November 15, 2021. 

Nikole Hannah-Jones speak at Howard University's "Democracy Summit" on November 15, 2021.  (Howard University )

Chu pushed back on Jones' tweet and said she's been taking the subways since the 1980s. 

"I’ve been taking the subways since the 1980s. It’s not new but it is more widespread and not getting better. Our electeds said they would address it but we haven’t seen improvements. Why should we accept these conditions for our commute," she said.  

Jones replied to another user on her Twitter thread who asked why she was denying Chu's "lived experience."

"Her lived experience is that domestic violence is Kathy Holchul's fault? Please tell me which specific policies," Jones said. 

New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Sheraton New York on September 20, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Sheraton New York on September 20, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit) (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY ASSAULT VICTIM ACCUSES MAYOR OF BREAKING PROMISES

New York City subway crime was up nearly 58% by May 2022 compared to the same time in 2021, according to NYPD crime statistics.

Hochul suggested ahead of the midterm elections that her opponent Republican Lee Zeldin and the GOP were "master manipulators" on crime. 

She acknowledged days later that there is a crime problem in New York. Hochul defeated Zeldin in New York's gubernatorial election. 

People enter the subway at Union Square on December 19, 2012, in New York City. 

People enter the subway at Union Square on December 19, 2012, in New York City.  ((Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images))

Chu told "Fox and Friends" in October that former Mayor Bill de Blasio was "really trying" on families in New York. 

"I don't like the direction that our schools have been going," Chu said. "The last couple of years of de Blasio has been really trying on New York City families. He's really… taken down the standards, and I think going into it … we're already in a bad place."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.