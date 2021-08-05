NIH Director Collins: Sen. Graham's case helps, not undermines, argument to get vaccinated

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said Thursday that South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham's announcement he caught coronavirus earlier this week despite being vaccinated in fact helps make the case for more Americans to choose to get the jab.

"Your World" host Neil Cavuto told Collins that many vaccine-hesitant Americans may point to Graham's case and ask why they need to get the shot if they're somewhat likely to come down with COVID-19 anyway.

Collins replied Graham's case shows that the vaccines are effective at preventing more serious symptoms or hospitalization. The Republican senator only came down with self-reported mild symptoms.

"I’m glad you’re bringing it up, Neil – this has confused people," Collins said. "We [at NIH] are not surprised… that [vaccines] would not necessarily completely protect you against a mild case of the sniffles. Most vaccines aren’t able to do that. We just have been looking really hard in this situation."

"Notice the people that have had breakthrough cases like Senator Graham have had mild illness, almost entirely. If they hadn’t been vaccinated, they might be in much worse shape."

He called the case of the 66-year-old Palmetto State lawmaker "another indication of how critical the vaccine has been to save people from the ICU or the morgue."

"Look at that data. Pay attention to it. Don’t use that in any way as an indication that the vaccines aren’t working or that you don’t want to have one for yourself and your family," he added.

On Monday, Graham tweeted that the House of Representatives' physician informed him he tested positive for coronavirus, and noted experiencing "flu-like symptoms" over the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days," he said.

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse."