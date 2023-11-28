Expand / Collapse search
Nigel Farage argues with YouTube celebrity about immigration during reality show in the jungle

Farage linked the millions of immigrants to the United Kingdom as the reason why people can't get doctor's appointments in the country

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Broadcast personality and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage made headlines when he defended his stance on immigration against a co-star on the reality show "I’m a Celebrity, Get Me out of Here."

Farage won international fame during the 2010's as the leader of the British political party UKIP amid the United Kingdom's efforts to leave the European Union in what has been dubbed "BREXIT" in 2016. Britain's control of its own border amid a time of mass legal and illegal immigration was one of the key issues credited for causing the shift.

Since then, Farage has moved on from politics to become a news commentator, but he added a new spin on his life as a public figure by appearing on "I’m a Celebrity, Get Me out of Here," where well-known icons from YouTubers to former politicians compete and survive in the Australian jungle.

One clip in particular went viral was where YouTuber and TikTok personality Nella Rose slammed Farage for being "anti-immigrants." When Farage asked where Rose heard such a claim she responded, "the internet."

Nigel Farage and Nella Rose

YouTuber and TikToker Nella Rose confronted Nigel Farage about immigration during an episode of "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me out of Here."  (Screenshots from GBNews YouTube Channel/"I'm a Celebrity, Get Me out of Here" produced by ITV)

UK HOME SECRETARY SAYS MULTICULTURALISM HAS ‘FAILED’ AS EUROPE FACES MIGRANT CRISIS

"Oh, well there we are, then it must be true!" Farage sarcastically replied. 

"Okay, but why don't Black people like you?" Rose asked.

"You'd be amazed, they do. If you came with me through South London, you'd be astonished', Farage retorted. "You can disagree with somebody, but to chuck around accusations the way they've been chucked around is grossly unfair. Anti-immigrant, right? No, no, all I've said is we cannot go on with the numbers coming to Britain that are coming. Do you know why?"

"I'm one of the numbers!" Rose said. 

The two continue to go back and forth until Farage said the increase in Britain's population has led to medical services from being overwhelmed. 

Britain Conservatives Strikes Farage

Nigel Farage has spoken with Fox News Digital on a range of topics regarding the current and potential political landscape of the United Kingdom. (Fox News Digital)

UK MOVES ASYLUM SEEKERS TO A BARGE TO CUT COSTS OF SHELTERING MIGRANTS

"Listen, since 2000, the British population has increased by 10 million," Farage said.

"Good thing, right?" Rose asked.

"Good thing… unless you want a [doctor] appointment," Farage answered, before they argued about the exact reasons of why the British health system is overwhelmed. 

Later in the argument, Rose insisted, "You want us gone, that's what I understand."

"Stop it!" Farage urged. "Nella, you're not listening to a single word I'm saying."

"I'm disagreeing with you," Rose replied. "It's okay for us to disagree on this."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.