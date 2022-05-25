MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, Axios reporter push GOP 'voter suppression' narrative despite record Georgia turnout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond claimed Tuesday on MSNBC that Republicans are trying to "twist this mis- and disinformation around voting" by pointing to increased turnout as proof that the left's "voter suppression" narrative was bunk.

"Republicans are determined to make the big lie bigger because of the turnout numbers we’re seeing in Georgia. They’re using it to say that it’s evidence that there’s no voter suppression, and that’s not just Republicans in Georgia," McCammond told "Deadline White House," adding that Republicans in Washington as well were going to capitalize on increased voter turnout in their campaigns.

Georgia and other GOP-led states passed election laws in 2021 which were heavily criticized by Democrats, including President Biden, who likened the laws to "Jim Crow."

She noted that there were several other factors that contribute to voter turnout, such as "the type of candidates who are running" and "the profile of the campaigns."

"I think that's something we're going to watch. How Republicans are trying to twist this mis- and disinformation around voting into saying ‘oh our voter suppression laws, they’re not that bad,'" McCammond said.

Left-wing host Nicolle Wallace said that "it would be funny if it wasn't so sick," and added that voter suppression laws "target communities of color that by and large don't vote in Republican primaries." However, more than 100,000 more Black votes had been cast early compared to 2018, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's office.

Fellow left-wing MSNBC host Joy Reid also discounted the higher turnout in a sympathetic interview with Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, fretting Monday that a narrative was "congealing" in the press that suppression wasn't happening.

"Voter suppression is about blocking or impeding certain types of voters from participating in elections," Abrams said. "Right now Republicans have the most competitive elections, but what we also don’t know is what is the mail-in ballot rejection rate? What are the difficulties people are having?"

Former congressman David Jolly, who left the Republican Party in 2018, agreed with Wallace on Tuesday, saying that there was a "concerted effort to reduce turnout among historically Democratic voters and largely communities of color."

The MLB All-Star game was moved from Georgia in 2021 in protest of the election law.

Georgia reported record early voting turnout on May 17, with 539,297 ballots cast.

"The record early voting turnout is a testament to the security of the voting system and the hard work of our county election officials," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on May 18. "As Secretary of State, I promised to strike a strong balance between access and security in our elections, and these numbers demonstrate that I kept that promise and that voters have confidence in Georgia’s elections."