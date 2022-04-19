Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Liberal New York Times reporter frets over abrupt end of travel mask mandate

Critics mocked climate reporter Maggie Astor over her apparent distress

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Airlines drop mask rules after judge strikes down mandate Video

Airlines drop mask rules after judge strikes down mandate

UC Berkeley law professor John Yoo and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman discuss the Florida judge's ruling striking down the mask mandate for public transportation on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A liberal New York Times reporter appeared distressed Monday over the rescinding of the federal mask mandate for public transit, taking to Twitter to complain about its removal earlier in the day by a federal judge.

"I can't stop thinking about people who may have chosen to book and board this flight based on a personal risk assessment that involved everyone being masked. And then, MIDFLIGHT, when it was physically impossible to leave, that element of their risk assessment was upended," tweeted climate reporter Maggie Astor.

Her tweet included an image of a separate tweet by Ben Dietderich, the press secretary to Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, who wrote that the pilot on an Air Alaska flight he was traveling on made a "wonderful" announcement mid-flight that the federal mask mandate was over and passengers could remove their masks if they chose.

Liberal New York Times reporter Maggie Astor fretted over the decision by a federal judge to block the federal mask mandate for public travel in an April 18, 2022 tweet. (Screenshot/Twitter)

Liberal New York Times reporter Maggie Astor fretted over the decision by a federal judge to block the federal mask mandate for public travel in an April 18, 2022 tweet. (Screenshot/Twitter) (Screenshot/Twitter)

AIRLINES, AIRPORTS DROP COVID MASK POLICY AFTER FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN'S MASK MANDATE FOR TRAVELERS

A federal judge tossed the mandate in a Monday decision after it was extended by the Biden administration until May 3. It was originally set to expire on April 18.

Critics took to social media to mock Astor over her apparent distress, with some pointing to Dietderich's tweet that showed no one was forced to remove their masks during the flight in question, and others noting the continued obsession by some over masking.

"I was able to stop thinking about them. Actually, I never started thinking about them since no one was forced to remove their mask, and if masks work (they don't), that's all that is needed," wrote Townhall columnist Derek Hunter, while conservative commentator John Cardillo asked, "If those lunatics’ masks worked, what’s the problem?"

"This post-pandemic mask fetish is weird," wrote American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Christine Sommers, while actor Nick Searcy joked that he couldn't stop laughing at "those same stupid, insane people" scared about others not wearing masks on a flight.

Townhall columist Derek Hunter mocked liberal New York Times reporter Maggie Astor in an April 19, 2022 tweet for fretting over a federal judge removing the federal mask mandate for travelers. (Screenshot/Twitter)

Townhall columist Derek Hunter mocked liberal New York Times reporter Maggie Astor in an April 19, 2022 tweet for fretting over a federal judge removing the federal mask mandate for travelers. (Screenshot/Twitter) (Screenshot/Twitter)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Astor's tweet followed a stream of criticism from other liberal reporters upset over the judicial block of the federal mandate. Some attacked the age and background of U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who made the ruling, complained that she was appointed by former President Donald Trump, and claimed she was "unqualified."

It is uncertain if the Biden administration will appeal the decision to end the mandate.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.