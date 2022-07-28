New York Times op-ed: Republican governors are popular because they deliver for their states

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times published an op-ed Thursday that praised Republican governors for delivering positive economic results for the people of their states despite challenging national conditions. The article, titled "These Republican Governors Are Delivering Results, and Many Voters Like Them for It," was written by Republican strategist Liz Mair.

While Mair is a Republican, she is an anti-Trump Republican and has also been critical of Florida Republican Ron DeSantis in his fight with Disney. However, she noted a majority of the most popular governors across the country are Republicans.

"In states across the country, Republican governors are delivering real results for people they are physically more proximate to than federal officials," Mair wrote.

"Now, it’s true that the party that controls the presidency nearly always gets whipped in midterm elections, and inflation would be a huge drag on any party in power," she wrote. "And it’s also true that among those governors are culture warriors like Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas."

"But people too often overlook the idea that actual results, especially ones related to pocketbook issues, can often be as important as rhetoric. Looked at that way, lots of Republicans — some with high public profiles, and some who fly below the radar — are excelling," Mair argued.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that red states like Florida and Texas are doing better in the post-pandemic economy than blue states.

"Across the country, 13 of the 15 most popular governors are Republicans," Mair wrote. She also pointed to Republican governors in blue states being very popular.

She argued that policy choices governors made during the COVID-19 pandemic made a difference for many of them.

"For example, take a look at the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data on unemployment. In the 10 states with the lowest rates as of June, eight were led by Republican governors," she wrote. "In our federalist system, a lot of power still sits with states and not the federal government and determines much about citizens’ live."

Mair argued that "sound economic policy and focusing on the job, not theatrics, are delivering basic day-to-day results Americans want, need and will reward."

New York Times' podcast, "The Ezra Klein Show," noted how in Republican states housing is much more affordable compared to blue states.